CCMH vs CCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 22

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage (CCMH) will face Choiseul Coal Pots (CCP) in the 22nd match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 on Tuesday, May 17 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.

Choiseul Coal Pots have had a decent season so far, winning both of their games. They first defeated Mabouya Valley Constrictors by 16 runs and then followed it up with a 51-run win over the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers. They are currently ranked second in the table with four points.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, on the other hand, are coming off an eight-wicket victory over Mabouya Valley Constrictors in their previous match after their first game ended in a draw.

CCMH vs CCP Probable Playing 11 Today

CCMH XI

Stephen Naitram (c&wk), Ephron Charles, Jaden Elibox, Dwight Thomas, Keygan Arnold, Jamaal James, Alleyn Prospere, Tyler Sookwa, Kyle Adonis, Stephen Mitchel, Dillan John.

CCP XI

Vince Smith (c), Jason Simon (wk), Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Valange St. Ange, Junior Henry, Clem St. Rose, Canice Richardson, Bronte Bess, Nick Joseph, Stephane Theophane

Match Details

CCMH vs CCP, St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 17th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy International Cricket Stadium is well-balanced and favorable to batters but the pacers will get some movement with the new ball. Anything over 100 runs could be considered a par score.

Today's CCMH vs CCP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jason Simon: He's currently in good form and has shown promise with the bat in his last two games, scoring 79 runs at an outstanding average of 39.50. He has been decent behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Jaden Elibox: He has been one of the most consistent performers in recent years for his side and also had a stellar performance in the previous game, scoring 48 runs at a strike rate of 208.70. He is a must-have for your CCMH vs CCP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Audy Alexander: He has enjoyed success with the ball so far in the competition, taking three wickets at an impressive average of 4.66 but is yet to shine with the bat. Given his all-round skills, he could prove to be a valuable pick for your CCMH vs CCP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Clem St Rose: Clem has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking three wickets at an average of 9.00. He is thus an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CCMH vs CCP Dream11 prediction team

Keygan Arnold (CCMH): 45 points.

Valange St Ange (CCP): 50 points.

Stephen Naitram (CCMH): 74 points.

Key stats for CCMH vs CCP Dream11 prediction team

Tyler Sookwa - Two wickets in two games; bowling average: 5.50.

Jason Simon – 79 runs in two games; batting average: 39.50.

Dillan John - Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 7.75.

CCMH vs CCP Dream11 Prediction

CCMH vs CCP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Jamaal James, Jaden Elibox, Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Tyler Sookwa, Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess, Keygan Arnold, Dillan John.

Captain: Audy Alexander. Vice-captain: Dillan John.

CCMH vs CCP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Stephen Naitram, Jaden Elibox, Dwight Thomas, Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Tyler Sookwa, Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess, Dillan John.

Captain: Alvinaus Simon. Vice-captain: Clem St. Rose.

