CCMH vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 27th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for CCMH vs LBR match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The Central Castries take on the Laborie Bay Royals in Match 12 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

Central Castries and Laborie Bay Royals face off against each other in Game 12 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast on the back of defeats in their previous games. While Central Castries have 2 points from their 50-run win over the Babonneau Leatherbacks, the Royals are yet to open their account.

A win in this game could propel Central Castries all the way into second place, just behind Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, who are proving to be runaway leaders in the tournament so far. A win for the Royals would see them lifted out of the bottom three in the table and into sixth place on net run rate, possibly.

Both teams will want to accumulate all the points they can early on in the tournament, rather than leaving it later in the tournament. Hence, one can expect a high-scoring clash once again in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Central Castries

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

Laborie Bay Royals

Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Michael Francois, Murlan Sammy, Denlee Anthony, Kamanie Laure, Rick Moses, Ulric George, Zephaniah Edwin, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore, Awene Edward

Predicted Playing XI

Central Castries

Gaspard Prospere, Stephen Naitram, Alvin Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Johnnel Eugene, Ackeem Auguste, Alleyne Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jaden Elibox, Jamaal James and Dillan John

Laborie Bay Royals

Denlee Anthony, Rick Moses, Awene Edward, Shervin George, Nick Andrew, Daran Jn Pierre, Zephaniah Edwin, Murlan Sammy,Tyran Theordore, Tracy Peter, Michael Francois.

Match Details

Match: Central Castries v Laborie Bay Royals

Date: June 29th, 2020 at 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

As evidenced by the high scores in the tournament so far, the pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground has been a batting paradise. While the cloud cover over St. Lucia may assist the pacers with some movement, expect there to be plenty of runs in this game.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Naitram, A Prospere, K Arnold, A Auguste, K Lesporis, J James, D Jn-Pierre, N Andrew, D John, M Sammy, T Theordore

Captain - S Naitram, Vice-captain - N Andrew

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Naitram, G Prospere, R Moses, K Arnold, A Auguste, K Lesporis, D Jn-Pierre, N Andrew, D John, M Sammy, T Theordore

Captain - K Lesporis, Vice-captain - D John

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.