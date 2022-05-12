CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 14

The 14th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 has Mabouya Valley Constrictors (MAC) taking on Central Castries Mindoo Heritage (CCMH) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Thursday, May 12.

The Mabouya Valley Constrictors didn't have the best of starts to their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign, coming up short against the Clay Pots. However, the team showed glimpses of their abilities and will be keen to get their campaign back on track. However, they face a strong CCMH side featuring some of the best players in the competition. With the likes of Stephen Naitram and Dillan John eager to get going, CCMH will start as the favorites in what promises to be a thriller in Gros Islet.

CCMH vs MAC Probable Playing 11 Today

MAC XI

Orey Changoo, Chard Polius, Zachary Edmund, Murugan Shoulette (c), Wayad Hippolyte, Rick Smith, Barrie Charles, Christian Ange, Armani Agdomar (wk), Theo Edward and Dale Smith.

CCMH XI

Stephen Naitram (c&wk), Ephron Charles, Jaden Elibox, Dwight Thomas, Keygan Arnold, Jamaal James, Alleyne Prospere, Tyler Sookwa, Kyle Adonis, Dillan John and Stephen Mitchel.

Match Details

CCMH vs MAC, St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 13th May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Gros Islet with inclement weather being a concern throughout the week. However, at least a shortened game is expected, with the bowlers having to vary their pace according to the conditions. The batters will look to target the shorter boundaries with the pitch slightly on the slower side. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 90 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s CCMH vs MAC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Stephen Naitram: Stephen Naitram was one of the stars of the show in the St Lucia Blast last season, scoring runs at an alarming rate. He is known for his ability to bat deep, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Dale Smith: Although Dale Smith is likely to bat lower down the order, he is known for his ability to go big in the backend of the innings. Smith could take up the floater's role and given his experience, he is one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Chard Polius: Chard Polius wasn't able to score many runs in the previous game, but he did impress with the ball. Like Dale Smith, Chard Polius has a lot of experience to fall back on, having played in both seasons of the St Lucia T10 Blast. Given his skill-set, he should be a good addition to your CCMH vs MAC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Dillan John: Dillan John is perhaps the best bowler in the competition, with his rapid pace and ability to generate extra bounce being noteworthy. Although he did show glimpses of his ability in the previous game, John is due for a big performance. With the conditions help him, he is a must-have in your CCMH vs MAC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CCMH vs MAC Dream11 prediction team

Chard Polius (MAC)

Dillan John (CCMH)

Jaden Elibox (CCMH)

Important stats for CCMH vs MAC Dream11 prediction team

Zachary Edmund - 34(22) vs CCP in previous match

Chard Polius - 10(6) and 2/21 vs CCP in previous match

Dillan John - 2/11 vs MRS in previous match

CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Prediction Today (St Lucia T10 Blast 2022)

CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Naitram, O Changoo, J James, D Smith, R Smith, A Prospere, Z Edmund, K Arnold, D John, C Polius and C Ange.

Captain: S Naitram. Vice-captain: Z Edmund.

CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Naitram, O Changoo, J James, D Smith, R Smith, T Sookwa, Z Edmund, K Arnold, D John, C Polius and M Shoulette.

Captain: S Naitram. Vice-captain: D John.

Edited by Samya Majumdar