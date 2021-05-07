CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 8th, 2021

Match 17 of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 has Central Castries Mindoo Heritage taking on Mabouya Valley Constrictors at the Daren Sammy National Stadium on Saturday.

One of the hot favorites to go the distance this season, Central Castries didn't get off to the ideal start in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021. Although they suffered a loss at the hands of the Vieux Fort North Raiders, the Castries did have some positives to take away from the game. While openers Gaspard Prospere and Stephen Naitram will remain key to their fortunes, the Central Castries will bank on the fiery Dillan John to provide the breakthroughs early on. With the likes of Sanjay Hayle and Jayden Elibox in their ranks, the Central Castries are a force to be reckoned with in the St Lucia T10 Blast.

Their opponents, the Mabouya Valley Constrictors, also lost their first game of the St Lucia T10 Blast, albeit to table-toppers the Micoud Eagles. Much like the Central Castries, the Constrictors also have a young and talented squad, with captain Orey Changoo being one to watch out for. Although their bowling unit is likely to be in the firing line against Naitram and co., they do have enough firepower to tackle the threat of Central Castries' batting unit.

Constrictors will start the game as slight underdogs, given the experience and balance of the Central Castries.

Squads to choose from

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (c & wk), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Gaspard Prospere (wk)

Mabouya Valley Constrictors

Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund and Chard Polius.

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Gaspard Prospere (wk), Stephen Naitram (c), Jaden Elibox, Alleyne Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, McKenny Clarke, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Sanjay Hayle and Jemmi Mauricette

Mabouya Valley Constrictors

Orey Changoo (c), Chard Polius, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Leon Polius, Dale Smith, Mitchel Louisy (wk), Rick Smith, Lennice Modeste, Christian Ange and Shem Severin

Match Details

Match: Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors, Match 17

Date: 8th May 2021, at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The pitch is slightly on the slower side, with the par score at the Daren Sammy National Stadium being 85 runs. While there is enough swing on offer to keep the new-ball bowlers interested, the batsmen should enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat early on. Spinners will play a major role in the middle overs, with there being ample turn available off the surface. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both sides ideally looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CCMH vs MAC)

CCMH vs MAC Dream11 Tips - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Naitram, G Prospere, Z Edmund, D Thomas, O Changoo, M Shoulette, C Polius, A Prospere, C Ange, L Modeste and D John

Captain: M Shoulette. Vice-captain: S Naitram

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Naitram, G Prospere, Z Edmund, D Thomas, D Smith, M Shoulette, C Polius, T Sookwa, C Ange, L Modeste and D John

Captain: S Naitram. Vice-captain: D John