CCMH vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 12, 2021

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will take on the Micoud Eagles in the 25th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. It will be the last league stage game of the season for both sides.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will be very disappointed with the way they started their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign. Nonetheless, they won their last match against Mabouya Valley Contrictors by nine wickets. Central Castries Mindoo Heritage have won only one of their three matches and are currently ninth in the points table. Stephen Naitram's side are already out of the playoff race and only have pride to play for.

The Micoud Eagles, on the other hand, have won as many as six St Lucia T10 Blast matches and are comfortably sitting atop the standings. They won their last game against the Vieux Fort North Raiders by 25 runs and will be eager to extend their unbeaten run in the St. Lucia T10 Blast.

Squads to choose from

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Gaspard Prospere (WK), Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (C), Mc Kenny Clarke and Tyler Sookwa.

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy (C), Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr, Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles and Shem Paul.

Probable Playing XIs

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Stephen Naitram (C), Dwight Thomas, Gaspard Prospere (WK), Mc Kenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Keygan Arnold, Sanjay Hayle, Jemmi Mauricette, Kyle Adonis.

Micoud Eagles

Darren Sammy (C), Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux (WK), Murlan Sammy, Earvin Frederick, Travis Gifford, Micheal Charlery, Lanse Sammy, Daren Sammy Jr, Tarrique Edward.

Match Details

Match: Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Micoud Eagles, Match 25

Date & Time: 12th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a flat batting one, where the batsmen will get full value for their shots. The chasing teams have won the majority of the St Lucia T10 Blast games played at the venue.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CCMH vs ME)

CCMH vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Dwight Thomas, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Murlan Sammy, Keygan Arnold, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery.

Captain: Stephen Naitram. Vice-captain: Murlan Sammy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Garvin Serieux, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Mc Kenny Clarke, Jaden Elibox, Murlan Sammy, Travis Gifford, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery.

Captain: Murlan Sammy. Vice-captain: Mervin Wells.