CCP vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 06, 2021

Choiseul Coal Pots will lock horns with Babonneau Leatherbacks in the 13th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Thursday.

Choiseul Coal Pots had a dismal start to their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign, losing their opening match and currently occupying the penultimate position in the points table. They will be eager to open their account in the St. Lucia T10 Blast on Thursday.

The Babonneau Leatherbacks, on the other hand, are currently fifth in the St Lucia T10 Blast points table, courtesy of a 11-run win over the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in their opening match. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum when they take on the Coal Pots.

Squads to choose from

Choiseul Coal Pots

Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (C), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Jason Simon (WK), Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith and Tristan Norbal.

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (C), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Qwaine Henry, Steven Abraham (WK) and Jervaughn Charles.

Predicted Playing XIs

Choiseul Coal Pots

Bronte Bess (C), Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Jason Simon (WK), Vince Smith, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Valange St.Ange, Tristan Norbal, Stephan Theophane, Clem St.Rose.

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Shervon Joseph (C), Caleb Thomas, Abraham Steven (WK), Zayee Antoine, Qwaine Henry, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Wilfred Nehemiah, Stuart Calderon, Nyeem Rosemond, Jervaughn Charles.

Match Details

Match: Choiseul Coal Pots vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, Match 13

Date & Time: 6th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a sporting one. Although the wicket remains true for the entire game, chasing should be the preferred option on this ground. Anything above 100 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CCP vs BLS)

CCP vs BLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jason Simon, Vince Smith, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Zayee Antoine, Shervon Joseph, Caleb Thomas, Alvinaus Simon, Jervaughn Charles, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess.

Captain: Shervon Joseph. Vice-captain: Vince Smith.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Simon, Qwaine Henry, Vince Smith, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Shervon Joseph, Thomas Caleb, Alvinaus Simon, Jervaughn Charles, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess.

Captain: Shervon Joseph. Vice-captain: Thomas Caleb.