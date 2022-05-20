CCP vs MRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Final

The Final of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will see the Mon Repos Stars (MRS) take on the Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Friday.

The Clay Pots have been the team to beat in this tournament with their semi-final win over the Leatherbacks holding them in good stead. While their batting unit has blown hot and cold, their bowling attack has been sensational in the last few games. However, they will have their hands full against Mon Repos Stars, who beat the Clay Pots in the group stage. But with the trophy hanging in the balance, a thriller beckons in Gros Islet.

CCP vs MRS Probable Playing 11 Today

MRS XI

Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Christian Charlery (c), Sadrack Descartes, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel, Hazel Charley, Shawnil Edward, Rohan Lesmond, Jamal Lesmond, Marklin Sylvester and Dichege Henry.

CCP XI

Jason Smith (wk), Clem St. Rose, Vince Smith (c), Nick Joseph, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St.Ange, Sky Laffeuille, Bronte Bess and Canice Richardson.

Match Details

CCP vs MRS, St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Final

Date and Time: 21st May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium is a competitive one with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay phase with the new ball coming on nicely to the bat. Wickets in hand will be the key with bowlers preferring to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with 90 being a bare minimum at this venue.

Today’s CCP vs MRS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sabinus Emmanuel: Sabinus Emmanuel has been in decent form for the Mon Repos Stars, scoring some valuable runs at the top of the order. The Mon Repos Stars keeper adds value with his wicket-keeping skills as well, which makes him a good option for your CCP vs MRS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Sadrack Descartes: Sadrack Descartes was the star of the show in the group stage match between these teams, scoring a 21-ball 46. He is one of the more experienced batters in the Mon Repos Stars unit with his ability to clear the boundary being noteworthy. Given his form and ability, Descartes can be backed to get another big score.

All-rounder

Audy Alexander: Audy Alexander has been CCP's best player in this tournament, coming up with good performances with both bat and ball. Although his form with the bat has been patchy, Alexander's bowling exploits has served CCP well. With Alexander boasting of some experience in the T10 format, he is a must-have in your CCP vs MRS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bronte Bess: Bronte Bess has been economical in this tournament, impressing with the new ball in the powerplay phase. Although he didn't pick a wicket in the previous game, Bess returned figures of 0/11 in his two overs. With Bess in decent form, he is certainly one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in CCP vs MRS Dream11 prediction team

Sabinus Emmanuel (MRS)

Junior Henry (CCP)

Vince Smith (CCP)

Important stats for CCP vs MRS Dream11 prediction team

Audy Alexander - 6 wickets in 5 matches this season, Average: 8.33

Sabinus Emmanuel - 109 runs in 5 matches this season, Average: 21.80

Jason Simon - 125 runs in 5 matches this season, Average: 25.00

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Prediction Today (St Lucia T10 Blast 2022)

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Simon, S Emmanuel, J Henry, C Charlery, S Descartes, A Simon, A Alexander, C Emmanuel, C St.Rose, B Bess and J Lesmond

Captain: A Alexander, Vice-Captain: S Descartes

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Simon, S Emmanuel, V Smith, C Charlery, S Descartes, A Simon, A Alexander, K Gaston, C St.Rose, B Bess and J Lesmond

Captain: A Alexander, Vice-Captain: S Emmanuel

Edited by Samya Majumdar