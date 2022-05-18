CCP vs MRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 25

The 25th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will see the Mon Repos Stars (MRS) take on the Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Wednesday, 18 May.

The Clay Pots have been brilliant in this season's St Lucia T10 Blast with three wins in as many games. They will be keen to keep their unbeaten status intact and seal a place in the knockouts. They face a strong Mon Repos Stars side who have won two out of their three games. With the likes of Sabinus Emmanuel and Keon Gaston impressing in the last week or so, the Mon Repos Stars will fancy a win in what promises to be an entertaining game.

CCP vs MRS Probable Playing 11 Today

MRS XI

Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Christian Charlery (c), Sadrack Descartes, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel, Hazel Charley, Shawnil Edward, Rohan Lesmond, Jamal Lesmond, Marklin Sylvester and Dichege Henry.

CCP XI

Jason Smith (wk), Clem St. Rose, Vince Smith (c), Nick Joseph, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St.Ange, Sky Laffeuille, Bronte Bess and Canice Richardson.

Match Details

CCP vs MRS, St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 18th May 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

The pitch in Gros Islet has been a touch on the slower side in recent games, with the spinners playing a big role in the middle overs. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions, with the hard new ball skidding onto the bat nicely. While the spinners should get some turn, they will need to keep in mind the shorter side of the ground. Both teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with 90 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CCP vs MRS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sabinus Emmanuel: Sabinus Emmanuel has been in decent form in the tournament, scoring some valuable runs in the top order. While his batting prowess holds him in good stead, Emmanuel adds value with his wicket-keeping as well, making him a good addition to your CCP vs MRS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Sadrack Descartes: Although Sadrack Descartes hasn't scored many runs in the tournament, he has a heap of T10 experience to fall back on. A technically sound batter, Descartes can up the ante when needed to, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Audy Alexander: Although Audy Alexander has unwhelmed with the bat this season, he has been a revelation on the bowling front. The Clay Pots all-rounder has been in decent form and given his skill-set, he is a must-have in your CCP vs MRS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bronte Bess: Bronte Bess has done well with the ball, using his variations and accuracy to good effect. Bess has been one of the most economical bowlers in the league whilst picking up a few wickets as well. With the conditions suiting him as well, Bess can be backed to sustain his form.

Top 3 best players to pick in CCP vs MRS Dream11 prediction team

Sabinus Emmanuel (MRS)

Junior Henry (CCP)

Vince Smith (CCP)

Important stats for CCP vs MRS Dream11 prediction team

Audy Alexander - 6 wickets in 3 matches this season, Average: 6.80

Sabinus Emmanuel - 78 runs in 3 matches this season, Average: 26.00

Jason Smith - 122 runs in 3 match this season, Average: 40.66

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Prediction Today (St Lucia T10 Blast 2022)

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Simon, S Emmanuel, J Henry, C Richardson, C Charlery, S Descartes, A Simon, A Alexander, B Bess, J Lesmond and M Sylvester.

Captain: S Emmanuel. Vice-captain: A Alexander.

CCP vs MRS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Simon, S Emmanuel, J Henry, V Smith, C Charlery, S Descartes, C Emmanuel, A Alexander, B Bess, J Lesmond and M Sylvester

Captain: S Emmanuel. Vice-captain: J Simon.

Edited by Samya Majumdar