CCP vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 29th, 2020

The Choiseul Clay Pots take on the Mon Repos Stars in Match 13 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

In the second spot, Choiseul Clay Pots are the closest to runaway leaders Gros Islet Cannon Blasters at the moment. They go up against Mon Repos Stars in Game 13 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast.

The Stars have a win in their two league games in the tournament so far. A 56-run win over Mabouya Constrictor was followed by a heartbreaking 4-run defeat at the hands of the South Castries Lions. Choiseul Clay Pots, on the other hand, won the tournament opener by 8 wickets, before beating Constrictor by 11 runs.

With both teams looking to win, and build some momentum, we could see a few sparks fly today at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia.

Squads to choose from

Choiseul Clay Pots

Audy Alexander, Clem St. Rose, Jason Simon, Vince Smith, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Quincy St. Rose, Nick Joseph, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, , Bronte Bess, Junior Henry and Sky Laffeuille.

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin and Jamal Lesmond.

Predicted Playing XI

Choiseul Clay Pots

J Simon, J Henry, V Smith, A Alexander, V St. Ange, Q St. Rose, N Joseph, S Theophan, A Simon, B Bess, S Laffeuille

Mon Repos Stars

S Emmanuel, M Wells, K Gaston, S Descartes, S Charles, H Charlery, G Mathurin, K Samuel, J Lesmond, D Henry, K Augustin.

Match Details

Match: Choiseul Clay Pots v Mon Repos Stars

Date: June 29th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

With scores of 90+ a regular feature of the tournament so far, the pitch has favoured the batsmen so far. The overnight showers will slow the outfield down and leave the batsmen with a sluggish pitch to deal with. The pace bowlers could use that and the consistent cloud covers to their advantage, however.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CCP v MRS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Simon, S Emmanuel, V St. Ange, A Alexander, K Gaston, S Charles, H Charlery, G Mathurin, A Simon, B Bess, K Augustin

Captain - S Charles, Vice-captain - S Emmanuel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Simon, S Emmanuel, J Henry, M Wells, K Gaston, S Charles, H Charlery, G Mathurin, A Simon, B Bess, K Augustin

Captain - S Emmanuel, Vice-captain - K Gaston

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.