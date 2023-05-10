CCP vs SCL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s St Lucia T10 match – May 11, 2023  

Choiseul Coal Pots (CCP) and South Castries Lions (SCL) are set to lock horns in the second game of the St Lucia T10 on Thursday, May 11. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet in St Lucia will host the contest.

The Coal Plots won both their matches in the league stage last season and eventually finished as the runners-up after losing to Mon Repos Stars. They will go into the match as clear favorites.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CCP vs SCL game:

#3 Alvinaus Simon (CCP) – 9 credits

Choiseul Coal Pots player Alvinaus Simon

Alvinaus Simon is a handy cricketer and fantasy users should pick him for the CCP vs SCL game. He has picked up five wickets from seven matches at an excellent economy rate of 6.54. Simon has the best figures of 2/28.

In T10 cricket, those figures are incredible, to say the least. Simon can fetch you decent points if made captain or vice-captain.

#2 Magaran Shoulette (CCP) – 8 credits

Magaran Shoulette has been a decent cricketer and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the CCP vs SCL match. He has scored 55 runs from six matches at an average of 9.17 with a top score of 26 to show for his efforts.

Most importantly, Shoulette has picked up 13 wickets at an incredible economy rate of 4.66. He also has a five-wicket haul to his name.

#1 Nick Joseph (CCP) – 7 credits

Nick Joseph has played only two matches thus far but has given a decent account of himself. He has scored 41 runs from two matches at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 82.

Joseph also has a top score of 30 to show for his efforts. Fantasy users should pick him for the CCP vs SCL match.

