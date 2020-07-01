CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - July 1st, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for CCP vs SCL match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The Choiseul Clay Pots take on the South Castries Lions in Match 17 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

Choiseul Clay Pots and South Castries Lions face off in Match 17 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast. While the Clay Pots crashed to their first of the tournament in the game against Mon Repos Stars, the Lions are still unbeaten in the campaign.

The South Castries Lions have gotten off to a great start in the competition, beating the Mon Repos Stars and Mabouya Constrictor in their first two games, and they will want to keep that momentum going.

The Clay Pots will want to get their tournament back on track, and what better way to do that than inflicting a first defeat on the South Castries Lions. A good clash in on the cards, with both teams likely to go all out chasing a victory.

Squads to choose from

Choiseul Clay Pots

Audy Alexander, Clem St. Rose, Jason Simon, Vince Smith, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Quincy St. Rose, Nick Joseph, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Junior Henry and Sky Laffeuille

South Castries Lions

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon

Predicted Playing XI

Choiseul Clay Pots

J Simon(wk), J Henry, V Smith, A Alexander, V St. Ange, N Joseph, C Richardson, S Theophan, A Simon, C St. Rose, B Bess(c)

South Castries Lions

N Leo (wk), J Charles (C), C Callender, A Antoine, T Simon, T Edward, Xr Gabriel, K Charles, K Charlermagne, M M, D Jn Baptiste

Match Details

Match: Choiseul Clay Pots v South Castries Lions

Date: July 1st, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

The pitch has been just perfect for the batsmen in the tournament, and there is no reason why it won’t continue to be the case. While the pacers had cloud cover to work with all these days, that would have reduced significantly for this game. Expect another high-scoring encounter with the batsmen looking to score right from the word go.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Simon, J Henry, V St Ange, A Alexander, J Charles, A Antoine, T Simon, A Simon, B Bess, K Charlermagne, X Gabriel

Captain - J Charles, Vice-captain - A Antoine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Simon, J Henry, V Smith, A Alexander, J Charles, A Antoine, T Simon, N Joseph, A Simon, B Bess, K Charlermagne

Captain - A Antoine, Vice-captain - K Charlermagne

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.