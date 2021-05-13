CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast match - May 13, 2021

In the second semi-final match of the St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Choiseul Coal Pots will lock horns with the South Castries Lions at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The South Castries Lions have been impressive so far in the tournament and have suffered just one defeat. They crushed Mabouya Valley Constrictors by five wickets in their previous encounter to make it to the second semi-final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Choiseul Coal Pots did extremely well in the league stages by winning three encounters and losing just one. They defeated the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars by eight wickets in their previous match and seem to be a tough nut to crack going into their knockout game.

Squads to choose from

Choiseul Coal Pots

Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (c), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk).

Probable Playing XIs

Choiseul Coal Pots

Junior Henry, Jason Simon (wk), Audy Alexander (c), Vince Smith, Valange St. Ange, Nick Joseph, Clem St. Rose, Canice Richardson, Stephane Theophane, Sky Lafeuillee, Alvinaus Simon

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles(c)(wk), Kemrol Charles, Collinus Callendar, Wade Clovis, Xavier Gabriel, Wendell Inglis, Rumario Simmons, Shervon Leo, Avalinus Callendar, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste

Match Details

Match: Choiseul Coal Pots vs South Castries Lions, 2nd semi-final

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Date and Time (IST): 13th May, 11:00 PM

Pitch report

The pitch has supported batsmen throughout the tournament but fast bowlers have been able to extract movement from the surface

We can expect first innings scores to be around 80-100 with chasing teams having a better record so far in the tournament. This also means teams winning the toss will want to bowl first.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CCP vs SCL)

CCP vs SCL Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Wade Clovis, Wendell Inglis, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Collinus Callendar, Clem St. Rose, Xavier Gabriel, Daniel Jn Baptiste

Captain: Audy Alexander Vice-captain: Johnson Charles

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Junior Henry, Wade Clovis, Avalinus Callendar, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Collinus Callendar, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St. Rose, Xavier Gabriel, Aaron Joseph

Captain: Junior Henry Vice-captain: Vince Smith