CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast, Match 12

The 12th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will see Choiseul Coal Pots (CCP) squaring off against Soufriere Sulphur (SSCS) at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George on Tuesday, May 16.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Choiseul Coal Pots have won one of their last two matches. Soufriere Sulphur, too, have won one of their last two matches of the season. Choiseul Coal Pots will give it their all to win the match, but Soufriere Sulphur are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CCP vs SSCS Match Details

The 12th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be played on May 16 at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CCP vs SSCS, Match 12

Date and Time: May 16, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St. George

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between South Castries Lions and Central Castries Inn, where a total of 177 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CCP vs SSCS Form Guide

CCP - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SSCS - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

CCP vs SSCS Probable Playing XI

CCP Playing XI

No injury updates

Jason Simon (wk), Canice Richardson, Magaran Shoulette, Vince Smith, Bronte Bess (c), Alvinaus Simon, Sky Laffeuille, Stephan Theophan, Jamal Lawrence, Nickson Edmund, Tristan Norbal

SSCS Playing XI

No injury updates

Tarryck Gabriel, Julian Sylvester (wk), Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Kevin Gassie, Jervan Charles, Tennacy Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (c), Wayne Prospere

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Simon

J Simon is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Sylvester is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Laffeuille

T Gabriel and S Laffeuile are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Richardson played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Smith

A Simon and V Smith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Shoulette is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Theophan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Bess and S Theophan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Charles is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CCP vs SSCS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Laffeuille

S Laffeuille will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has taken four wickets in the last two matches.

V Smith

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Smith the captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 10 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CCP vs SSCS, Match 12

V Smith

A Simon

S Laffeuille

M Shoulette

S Theophan

Choiseul Coal Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Choiseul Coal Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Simon

Batters: S Laffeuille, T Gabriel, C Richardson, X Emmanuel

All-rounders: V Smith, A Simon, M Shoulette, S Mesmain

Bowlers: S Theophan, B Bess

Choiseul Coal Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Simon

Batters: S Laffeuille, T Gabriel, C Richardson

All-rounders: V Smith, A Simon, M Shoulette, S Mesmain, K Gassie

Bowlers: S Theophan, B Bess

