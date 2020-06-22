CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 23rd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for CCP vs SSCS match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The Choiseul Clay Pots take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in Match 1 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy

After the roaring success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast starting this Tuesday. T

he first match of the day features a mouthwatering clash between Choiseul Clay Pots and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground. Both teams have a good blend of youth and experience and are in with a fair chance of victory.

With both the Clay Pots and the City Stars looking to kick-start their campaign with a win, Dream11 fans can expect an excellent encounter that will set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Choiseul Clay Pots:

J Simon, J Henry, V Smith, A Alexander, V St. Ange, Q St. Rose, N Joseph, C Richardson, S Theophan, A Simon, C St. Rose, B Bess and S Laffeuille.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars:

J Sylvester, T Hippoltye, X Emmanuel, A Hippoltye, S Mesmain, K Gassie, D Monrose, D Didier, Q Mesmain, W Prospere, S Pamphile, B Tisson and K Prospere.

Predicted Playing XI

Choiseul Clay Pots:

J Simon, V Smith, A Alexander, V St. Ange, Q St. Rose, N Joseph, C Richardson, S Theophan, A Simon, C St. Rose and S Laffeuille.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars:

J Sylvester, X Emmanuel, A Hippoltye, S Mesmain, K Gassie, D Monrose, D Didier, W Prospere, D Pamphile, B Tisson and K Prospere.

Match Details

Match: Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Date: 23rd June 2020, at 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report:

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has always been a sound batting track with enough on offer for the bowlers to keep them interested. With slightly overcast conditions expected for this game, the pacers will have a significant role. The pitch shouldn't change too much during the game, and both teams should look to bat first with anything over 80 being a competitive score.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Sylvester, V Smith, X Emmanuel, S Mesmain, A Alexander, D Monrose, D Didier, N Joseph, A Simon, W Prospere and C St. Rose.

Captain: D Monrose, Vice-Captain: A Alexander

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Sylvester, V Smith, X Emmanuel, A Hippoltye, A Alexander, D Monrose, D Didier, C Richardson, A Simon, W Prospere and B Bess

Captain: D Didier, Vice-Captain: A Alexander