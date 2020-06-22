CCP vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - June 23rd, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for CCP vs SSCS match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.
- The Choiseul Clay Pots take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in Match 1 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.
After the roaring success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast starting this Tuesday. T
he first match of the day features a mouthwatering clash between Choiseul Clay Pots and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground. Both teams have a good blend of youth and experience and are in with a fair chance of victory.
With both the Clay Pots and the City Stars looking to kick-start their campaign with a win, Dream11 fans can expect an excellent encounter that will set the tone for the rest of the tournament.
Squads to choose from
Choiseul Clay Pots:
J Simon, J Henry, V Smith, A Alexander, V St. Ange, Q St. Rose, N Joseph, C Richardson, S Theophan, A Simon, C St. Rose, B Bess and S Laffeuille.
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars:
J Sylvester, T Hippoltye, X Emmanuel, A Hippoltye, S Mesmain, K Gassie, D Monrose, D Didier, Q Mesmain, W Prospere, S Pamphile, B Tisson and K Prospere.
Predicted Playing XI
Choiseul Clay Pots:
J Simon, V Smith, A Alexander, V St. Ange, Q St. Rose, N Joseph, C Richardson, S Theophan, A Simon, C St. Rose and S Laffeuille.
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars:
J Sylvester, X Emmanuel, A Hippoltye, S Mesmain, K Gassie, D Monrose, D Didier, W Prospere, D Pamphile, B Tisson and K Prospere.
Match Details
Match: Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars
Date: 23rd June 2020, at 10:00 PM IST
Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
Pitch Report:
The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has always been a sound batting track with enough on offer for the bowlers to keep them interested. With slightly overcast conditions expected for this game, the pacers will have a significant role. The pitch shouldn't change too much during the game, and both teams should look to bat first with anything over 80 being a competitive score.
St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Sylvester, V Smith, X Emmanuel, S Mesmain, A Alexander, D Monrose, D Didier, N Joseph, A Simon, W Prospere and C St. Rose.
Captain: D Monrose, Vice-Captain: A Alexander
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Sylvester, V Smith, X Emmanuel, A Hippoltye, A Alexander, D Monrose, D Didier, C Richardson, A Simon, W Prospere and B Bess
Captain: D Didier, Vice-Captain: A AlexanderPublished 22 Jun 2020, 22:21 IST