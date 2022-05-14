CCP vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 17

The 17th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will see the Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) take on the Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Saturday, 14 May.

The Clay Pots have started their campaign with a win and will be keen to sustain their form against the North Raiders, who come into the game on the back of a loss. However, the Raiders have a strong roster to fall back on, with Rick Moses leading the way. With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Gros Islet.

CCP vs VFNR Probable Playing 11 Today

VFNR XI

Rick Moses, Junior Peter (wk), Kurt Edward, Dane Edward, Al Prince (c), Hilarian Smith, Dexter Solomon, Khalil St Hill, Ernell Sexius, Chrislon Fanis and Dyondre Taylor.

CCP XI

Jason Smith (wk), Clem St. Rose, Vince Smith (c), Nick Joseph, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St.Ange, Sky Laffeuille, Bronte Bess and Canice Richardson.

Match Details

CCP vs VFNR, St Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy International Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Pitch Report

The pitch in Gros Islet is on the slower side where the batters will have to work hard for their runs. While there is expected to be some swing early on, the batters will look to take advantage of the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, given the turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 90-95 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s CCP vs VFNR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jason Simon: Jason Simon has shown glimpses of his ability in the tournament. He is due for a big performance at the top of the order and given his experience, Simon is one to watch out for today.

Batter

Nick Joseph: Although Nick Joseph is batting slightly lower down the order, he is a fierce striker of the ball. His ability to clear the boundary with ease and his bowling prowess makes Joseph a handy player to have in your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Dane Edward: While Kurt's availability is still a concern, Dane Edward has shown signs of form in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022. Although he hasn't bowled much, his knack for batting deep into the innings and scoring quick runs should earn him a spot in your CCP vs VFNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hilarian Smith: Hilarian Smith is perhaps VFNR's best bowler owing to his variations and experience. Hilarian gave a good account of himself against the Mon Repos Stars despite not picking up a wicket. But with the conditions suiting him, he is a decent addition to your CCP vs VFNR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CCP vs VFNR Dream11 prediction team

Dane Edward (VFNR)

Junior Henry (CCP)

Vince Smith (CCP)

Important stats for CCP vs VFNR Dream11 prediction team

Junior Peter - 57 runs in 3 matches this season, Average: 19.00

Rick Moses - 3 wickets in 3 matches this season, Average: 14.33

Jason Smith - 56 runs in 1 match this season, SR: 266.66

CCP vs VFNR Dream11 Prediction Today (St Lucia T10 Blast 2022)

CCP vs VFNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Peter, J Simon, N Joseph, R Moses, D Taylor, D Solomon, A Simon, K Edward, S Theopan, C St Rose and H Smith.

Captain: R Moses. Vice-captain: A Simon.

CCP vs VFNR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - St Lucia T10 Blast 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Peter, J Simon, A Alexander, R Moses, D Taylor, D Solomon, A Simon, D Edward, S Theopan, C St Rose and H Smith.

Captain: R Moses. Vice-captain: A Alexander.

