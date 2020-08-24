CEC vs RYCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 25th, 2020

Match 5 of ECS T10 Cyprus League sees Riyaan CC facing the Cyprus Eagles at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Both Riyaan and the Eagles gave a good account of themselves with stellar performances against Nicosia XI Fighters. While the Eagles beat the Fighters by 56 runs, Riyaan smashed a competition-high 168 in their ten overs against them as they cruised to an 88-run win.

Although both teams come into this game with a lot of confidence, the Eagles will fancy their chances owing to their superior bowling unit.

However, it is anyone's game with both sides possessing the tools to deflate the other's hopes in what promises to be an exciting clash on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Cyprus Eagles CTL

Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah

Riyaan CC

Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles CTL

S Angarekkala, S Mohammad, M Ranimekala, T Alluri, J Singh, M Khan, Z Sarwar, R Poluri, M Alanki, G Singh and C Nalluri

Riyaan CC

W Wellege, A Liaqat, A Ullah, J Lamsal, S Ahmad, A Raza, S Hassain, U Mazhar, A Ullah, R Jaishwal and Z Liaqat

Match Details

Match: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Riyaan CC

Date: 25th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is a good batting track with the dimensions of the ground also favouring the batsman.

However, that doesn't mean there isn't anything for the bowlers with some swing on offer with the new ball. The spinners will have to wary their pace with not much turn.

Both teams will ideally look to bat first with 100 being par at this venue.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CEC vs RYCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Wellege, Z Sarwar, M Khan, J Lamsal, S Ahmad, G Singh, R Poluri, M Alanki, R Jaishwal, Z Liaqat and C Nalluri

Captain: S Ahmad, Vice-Captain: R Poluri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Wellege, Z Sarwar, M Khan, M Ranimekala, S Ahmad, G Singh, R Poluri, U Mazhar, R Jaishwal, Z Liaqat and C Nalluri

Captain: R Poluri, Vice-Captain: Z Sarwar