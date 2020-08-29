CEC vs RYCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 29th, 2020

When the two sides Cyprus Eagles CTL and Riyaan CC meet at Ypsonas Cricket Ground, both the teams have different things to battle for. Riyaan CC are on top of the table with five wins whereas Cyprus Eagles are in third place with six points in their kitty.

Atta Ullah has been a big game player for Riyaan CC. He has scored 190 runs in six games with a strike rate close to 243.59. Shoaib Ahmed has led the bowling unit for Riyan CC and has 10 wickets to his name.

Cyprus Eagles had a rest day on 27th August and are rejuvenated to play the next round of games. The team is just a victory away from sealing the semifinal spot and will hope to put their best foot forward against Riyaan CC.

Squads to choose from

Cyprus Eagles CTL

Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah.

Riyaan Cricket Club

Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cyprus Eagles CTL

Manikanta Ranimekala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Rajasekhar Poluri, Sajib Mohammad, Srinivas Angarekkala, Thulasi Alluri, Murali Alanki, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy

Riyaan Cricket Club

Sibtal Hassnain, Atta Ullah, Shoaib Ahmad, Awais Liaqat, Tayyab Bashir, Jeewan Lamsal, Ali Raza, Usman Mazhar, Ahsan Ullah, Ram Jaishwal

Match Details

Match: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Riyaan CC

Date: 29th August 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

Ypsonas Cricket Ground has been a happy hunting ground for batsmen in ECS T10 Cyprus. The pitch is not only helpful for batsmen but has also provided some assistance for the pacers. Team winning the toss will want to bowl first and make the most of the overhead conditions.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CEC vs RYCC Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Angarekkala, M Khan, Atta Ullah, A Liaqat, S Hassnain, S Ahmad, M Alanki, G Singh, K Singh T Bashir and Ahsan Ullah

Captain: S Ahmad Vice-Captain: Atta Ullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Angarekkala, M Khan, Atta Ullah, Z Sarwar, S Hassnain, S Ahmad, R Poluri, G Singh, K Singh, C Nalluri, Ahsan Ullah

Captain: Atta Ullah Vice-Captain: M Khan