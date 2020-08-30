CEC vs RYCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 30th, 2020

The final of the ECS T10 Cyprus League is upon us with the Cyprus Eagles taking on Riyaan CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Both Cyprus Eagles and Riyaan have been utterly sensational with the bat and were on song in the semi-finals as well.

While the Eagles had to survive a scare to overcome the Sri Lankan Lions Limassol, Riyaan CC made quick work of the Nicosia Tigers bowlers with a tidy bowling performance.

The sides clashed swords twice in the group stages and shared a win each, with one of them even finishing in a Golden Ball.

Both teams look very evenly matched with the likes of Gurpratap Singh and Sibtal Hassnain taking it to the field.

With both sides gunning to get a title under their belt, a potential high-scoring thriller awaits in the final of the ECS T10 Cyprus League.

Squads to choose from

Cyprus Eagles

Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah.

Riyaan CC

Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah, Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal.

Predicted Playing XI

Cyprus Eagles

M Ranimekala, G Singh, K Singh, G Singh, Z Sarwar, R Poluri, T Singh, S Muttamsetti, M Alanki, S Angarekkala and C Nalluri

Riyaan CC

S Hassnain, A Ullah, S Ahmed, A Liaqat, A Raza, W Wellege, T Bashir, A Ullah, A Ahmad, J Lamsal and R Jaishwal

Match Details

Match: Cyprus Eagles vs Riyaan CC

Date: 30th August 2020, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter awaits at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground with batting-friendly conditions on offer.

Despite change of pace being a handy option on this pitch, the batsmen will target the shorter boundary on the leg side.

Both teams will be looking to bat first, given the occasion with 110 being a potentially match-winning total at this venue.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CEC vs RYCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Wellege, Atta Ullah, R Poluri, J Lamsal, S Hassnain, S Ahmad, K Singh, T Bashir, M Alanki, S Angarakkala and Ahsan Ullah

Captain: Atta Ullah, Vice-Captain: T Bashir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Sarwar, Atta Ullah, R Poluri, J Lamsal, S Hassnain, G Singh, K Singh, T Bashir, M Alanki, S Angarakkala and A Raza

Captain: Atta Ullah, Vice-Captain: S Hassnain