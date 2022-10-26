CECC vs KUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 35

Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) will face off against the Kuwait Mavericks (KUM) in the 35th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Tuesday, October 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CECC vs KUM Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Ceylinco Express have had a bad tournament, losing five of their seven games. A trio of experienced players, Mohamed Shafran, Ahilan Ratnam, and Priyakanth Harichchandra, failed to deliver, leading to the team's defeats.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks also did not have the expected result from the tournament. They have only won three of their six games and are ranked seventh in the points table.

CECC vs KUM Match Details

The 35th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 26th at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CECC vs KUM, KCC T-20 Elite Championship, Match 35

Date and Time: 26th October 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

CECC vs KUM Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground pitch is well-balanced, with something in it for both bowlers and batters. The ball could move slightly at the start of the innings, so strikers have to be patient while hitting their shots. A total of 160 could be considered a par score.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 156

Average second-innings score: 127

CECC vs KUM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Ceylinco Express CC: WWLLL

Kuwait Mavericks: WLWLW

CECC vs KUM probable playing 11s for today’s match

CECC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CECC Probable Playing 11

Ibrahim Rifkaz, Viraj Weerasekara, Deepal Melvo (c), Mohamed Shafran, Ahilan Ratnam, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Mohamed Rameez (wk), Vengadashen Abhishek, Dilshan Weerarathna, Mohamed Hameez, Mohammed Ruzly

KUM injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KUM Probable Playing 11

Hisham Mirza (c), Adnan Idrees, Usman Waheed (wk), Sibtain Raza, Ilyas Ahmed, Khalid Butt, Yasir Butt, Raheel Khan, Imran Ali, Haroon Shahid, Muhammad Rizwan

CECC vs KUM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Usman Waheed (100 runs in 6 matches)

Waheed is a clean-hitting batter who has helped his team get off to a quick start by smashing 100 runs at a strike rate of 113.38 in six games so far.

Top Batter Pick

Ibrahim Rifkaz (256 runs in 7 matches, Average: 36.57)

Rifkaz is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the top order. He has amassed 256 runs at an average of 36.57 in seven games. Given his form, he is a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hisham Mirza (139 runs in 5 matches, Average: 28.00)

He has been a consistent performer for the Kuwait Mavericks so far, and could be an important addition to your fantasy team for this match. He has scored 139 runs at an average of 28.00 in five games so far.

Top Bowler Pick

Ilyas Ahmed (13 wickets in 6 matches, Average: 12.92)

Ilyas Ahmed has enjoyed success with the ball, taking 13 wickets in six games at an average of 12.92. He's another good pick for your Dream11 team.

CECC vs KUM match captain and vice-captain choices

Khalid Butt

He has been in fine form with the bat, ranking 13th on the run-scoring charts with 190 runs at an average of 31.66 in six games. He could be an excellent captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Ibrahim Rifkaz

The right-arm batter has impressed with his batting, scoring 256 runs at an average of 36.57 in seven games. He was a standout performer in the previous game and is a solid choice for the vice-captaincy.

5 Must-Picks for CECC vs KUM, Match 35

Mohamed Hameez

Ahilan Ratnam

Muhammad Rizwan

Imran Ali

Yasir Butt

CECC vs KUM match expert tips, Match 35th

Muhammad Rizwan has been a crucial player for his team. He has picked up nine wickets in five games while managing to stay economical. He could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

CECC vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 35, Head to Head League

CECC vs KUM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Usman Waheed

Batters: Ibrahim Rifkaz (c), Ahilan Ratnam, Adnan Idrees

All-rounders: Priyakanth Harichchandra, Hisham Mirza, Yasir Butt

Bowlers: Muhammad Rizwan, Ilyas Ahmed (vc), Mohamed Hameez, Viraj Weerasekara

CECC vs KUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 35, Grand League

CECC vs KUM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Usman Waheed

Batters: Ibrahim Rifkaz (c), Ahilan Ratnam, Adnan Idrees

All-rounders: Priyakanth Harichchandra, Hisham Mirza (vc)

Bowlers: Muhammad Rizwan, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohamed Hameez, Viraj Weerasekara, Vengadashen Abhishek

