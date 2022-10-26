Be the first one to comment on this story
All
Bowl
Ceylinco Express CC
Kuwait Mavericks
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
All
Bowl
CECC . BAT
256 Runs
7 Matches
KUM . BAT
190 Runs
6 Matches
KUM . ALL
149 Runs
5 Matches
CECC . BOWL
123 Runs
7 Matches
KUM . BAT
109 Runs
6 Matches
CECC . BAT
156.10
7 Matches
KUM . ALL
146.15
6 Matches
CECC . ALL
143.75
7 Matches
KUM . BAT
137.97
6 Matches
KUM . BAT
133.80
6 Matches
KUM . BOWL
13 Wkts
6 Matches
KUM . BOWL
9 Wkts
5 Matches
CECC . BOWL
8 Wkts
6 Matches
CECC . BAT
7 Wkts
6 Matches
KUM . BAT
6 Wkts
6 Matches
KUM . BOWL
5.10
5 Matches
KUM . BOWL
7.30
6 Matches
CECC . BAT
7.90
7 Matches
KUM . BOWL
7.96
6 Matches
5.Imran Ali
KUM . BOWL
8.00
3 Matches
W
W
L
L
L
W
L
W
L
W
W
W
L
L
L
W
L
W
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
All
Bowl