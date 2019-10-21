CEP vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's PAK T20 Cup Match - October 22nd, 2019

With a place in the semi-final at stake, Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take centre-stage in the first game on Tuesday. Both teams are placed at the bottom of the table although Central Punjab's washout against Southern Punjab sees them with a point more than Khyber. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended up on the wrong side of a Mohammad Musa special.

They lost to Northern by seven wickets in a rain-curtailed game, leaving them with only two points in the tournament. While they need a win to keep their hopes alive, Central Punjab's batting unit holds the key with Babar Azam being one to watch out for. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for CEP vs KHP

Squads to choose from:

Central Punjab:

Babar Azam (captain), Ahmed Shehzad (vice-captain), Ahmad Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Kamran Akmal (wicket-keeper), Nasim Shah, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Naseem, Salman Butt, Umar Akmal, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood and Zafar Gohar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

M Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Israrullah, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Ilyas, Musaddiq Ahmed, Umer Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan JR, and Irfanullah Shah

Playing XI Updates:

Central Punjab:

With this being a must-win game for them, Central Punjab should field its strongest side. Babar Azam and Ahmed Shehzad have scored hundreds this year although the team has only won one game in four attempts. Much is expected from the Akmal brothers with their batsmen being crucial to their fortunes. The presence of Rizwan Hussain and Saad Nasim also bodes well for them in the middle order. Faheem Ashraf has picked eight wickets in just three games and will be the one to watch out for with the ball in hand for Central Punjab.

Possible XI: Shehzad, Azam(C), Kamran Akmal(WK), Umar Akmal, Rizwan, Naseem, Ashraf, Qadir, Bilal, Waqas and Nasim Shah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Sahibzada Farhan should come into the side instead of Israrullah at the top of the order. A complete performance from Khyber is still due with this game providing the perfect opportunity from them to do so. None of Fakhar Zaman, Israrullah or Khushdil Shah have been able to contribute much to their cause with captain Mohd Rizwan being the lone warrior in the batting department. He is currently the top run-scorer in the league with 198 runs and will once again be expected to come up with the goods. Usman Khan Shinwari and Junaid Khan have done decently with the ball although they haven't been able to fire as a unit. If they are to counter a string Central Punjab batting unit, they will need their left arm pace duo to fire up front.

Possible XI: Zaman, Farhan, Amin, Khushdil, Mohd Rizwan (C&WK), Iftikhar, Mohsin, Ilyas, Usman, Junaid and Musadiq.

Match Details:

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Match 14

22nd October 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report:

Faisalabad has provided a good sporting track with lots of runs on offer. The weather for this game is clear for the day with some swing on offer for the pacers. 170 is par on this surface with teams tending to bat first in afternoon games.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan is a must-have in the side with the wicket-keeper batsmen in fine form this season. With 198 runs, he leads the batting charts in the Pak T20 Cup which makes him a worthwhile option for this game. Veteran, Kamran Akmal is also a decent option and could be picked alongside Rizwan.

Batsmen: While the duo of Babar Azam and Ahmed Shehzad's form warranties a place in the fantasy side, Fakhar Zaman is a good option as well. Although he hasn't lived up to his reputation in the tournament so far, Zaman's ability to score big runs is always an asset. If a fourth batting option is preferred, look no further than Khushdil Shah, who has a few cameos to his name.

Allrounders: Batting allrounder, Iftikhar Ahmed recently made his debut for Pakistan in both the white-ball formats. While he hasn't done much of note in the tournament, he is still a decent pick in the side along with Faheem Ashraf. Ashraf has starred with the ball and is also capable of clearing the boundary with ease in the death overs. Khyber all-rounder, Mohsin has stood out with his wicket-taking ability and is one to watch out on Tuesday

Bowlers: Usman Shinwari has been Khyber's best bowler this season along with Moshin. Along with Waqas Maqsood, Shinwari is another good option to have in the side. Usman Qadir has also impressed with his leg-spin and offers a wicket-taking option for the fantasy users. As for the last and final pick, one of Junaid Khan or Naseem Shah should suffice.

Captain: Pakistan internationals, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam are the first choices for captaincy. Their records speak for themselves and should be backed to make use of the batting-friendly conditions in Faisalabad. If one were to defer from the aforementioned duo, Faheem Ashraf would be a decent option as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohd Mohsin, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Nasim Shah and Waqas Maqsood. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Rizwan Hussain, Babar Azam, Adil Amin, Faheem Ashraf, Mohd Mohsin, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Nasim Shah and Usman Qadir. Captain: Faheem Ashraf, Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman