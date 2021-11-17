CEP vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Match 15

Central Punjab will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 15th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday.

Central Punjab have drawn all of their four matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy so far this season. With 39 points and a net run rate of -0.314, they are fourth in the table. Despite conceding a massive first innings lead against Sindh in the previous game, Central Punjab somehow managed to draw the match with a score of 185/4 in the second innings.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are just one point ahead of Central Punjab and are third in the table. They’ve also drawn all four matches played so far and have a net run rate of -0.165. Much like Central Punjab, Khyber players conceded a first innings lead to Balochistan but ended up drawing the game.

CEP vs KHP Probable Playing 11 Today

CEP XI

Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Junaid Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Saad, Saad Nasim, Saif Badar, Waqas Maqsood, Zafar Gohar, Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali

KHP XI

Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Aamir Khan, Adil Amin, Ashfaq Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Khalid Usman, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Nabi Gul

Match Details

CEP vs KHP, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: Starts on 17th November, 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pitch Report

The surface is flat and doesn’t have a lot for the bowlers. The side winning the toss should bat first since they’ll get more opportunities to score more runs. The average first innings score here is 257.

Today’s CEP vs KHP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rehan Afridi is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. The right-handed wicket-keeper is expected to play with responsibility. He has 2916 runs to his name in first-class cricket.

Batters

With 611 runs from four games, Central Punjab’s Abid Ali is currently the top-scorer of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy. Ali has scored runs at an average of 122.20 and has already amassed three centuries. He should be the first choice for captaincy for your CEP vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Ahmed Shehzad has also had a great tournament so far. He has amassed 374 runs in six innings at an average of 62.33. Shehzad has chalked up five half-centuries and his highest score in the tournament is 91.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sahibzada Farhan is the second-highest scorer in the competition. He has chalked up 547 runs in four games at an amazing average of 109.40. Farhan has scored two centuries and has four half-centuries to his name in six innings!

All-rounders

Khalid Amin is a useful all-rounder who is known to get the job done with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 184 runs in four matches so far. Usman has also picked up two wickets for his side.

Bowlers

At the moment, Zafar Gohar is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has managed 16 dismissals in four matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in CEP vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Abid Ali (CEP)

Sahibzada Farhan (KHP)

Ahmed Shehzad (CEP)

Khalid Usman (KHP)

Zafar Gohar (CEP)

Important stats for CEP vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Abid Ali: 611 runs

Sahibzada Farhan: 547 runs

Ahmed Shehzad: 374 runs

Khalid Usman: 184 runs and 2 wickets

Zafar Gohar: 16 wickets

CEP vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Today

CEP vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Afridi, A Ali, A Shehzad, S Farhan, I Ahmed, K Usman, F Ashraf, A Amin, Z Gohar, B Asif, I Khan

Captain: A Ali, Vice-Captain: S Farhan

CEP vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Afridi, A Ali, A Shehzad, S Farhan, S Nasim, K Usman, F Ashraf, A Amin, Z Gohar, B Asif, I Khan

Captain: A Shehzad, Vice-Captain: Z Gohar

Edited by Samya Majumdar