CEP vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Pakistan Cup 2021 Match – January 31st, 2021

Central Punjab will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the Pakistan Cup 2021.

Central Punjab beat Sindh in the Pakistan Cup semifinal. Batting first, Central Punjab scored a competitive 339. In response, Sindh were bowled out for a paltry 212 runs in 36.5 overs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a more dramatic game in the other Pakistan Cup semi-final. Batting first, Northern scored 303 for the loss of eight wickets. Khyber forced a Super Over, where they set a target of 16 runs and won comfortably by dismissing both Northern batsmen for two runs.

Pakistan Cup 2021: Squads to choose from

Central Punjab

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Saad Nasim (c), Qasim Akram, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ahmed Bashir, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Junaid Ali, Ali Shan, Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Mohammad Saad, Sohaibullah, Waqas Maqsood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Israrullah, Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman, Aamer Azmat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Mohammad Haris, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Imran Khan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Irfanullah Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Musadiq Ahmed, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Arshad Iqbal.

Predicted Playing 11s

Central Punjab

Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Raza Ali Dar, Saad Nasim (c), Qasim Akram, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Sohaibullah, Mohammad Ali, Ahmed Bashir.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Aamer Azmat, Ifthikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Mohammad Haris (wk), Khalid Usman (c), Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Imran Khan.

Match Details

Match: Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Final.

Venue: State Bank Ground, Karachi.

Date and Time: 31st January 2021, 10:00 AM IST.

Pitch Report

The State Bank Sports Complex in Karachi is known to be a batting-friendly track. Teams have amassed more than 350 runs often, which is close to the par score on this ground.

CEP vs KHP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CEP vs KHP Dream11 Pakistan Cup 2021 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Akhlaq, Rizwan Hussain, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir, Adil Amin, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Imran Khan.

Captain: Saad Nasim. Vice-Captain: Iftikhar, Ahmed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Haris, Rizwan Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Tayyab Tahir, Adil Amin, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Imran Khan.

Captain: Rizwan Hussain. Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman.