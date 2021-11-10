CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match 11

Central Punjab (CEP) will take on Sindh (SIN) in the 11th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Both sides are searching for their first win in the competition. Central Punjab took an early lead of 132 runs against Balochistan in their last match. Mohammad Saad scored an unbeaten double century while opener Abid Ali also smashed 164 runs. They are currently at the third spot, with 31 points to their name.

Meanwhile, In their first two matches, Sindh conceded first-innings leads. However, against Northern in their previous game, they bucked the trend, and will look to do the same in this match too.

CEP vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

CEP XI

Ahmed Shehzad, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Mohammad Saad, Saad Nasim, Junaid Ali (wk), Bilawal Iqbal, Ahmed Bashir, Mohammad Ali, Bilal Asif, Zafar Gohar.

SIN XI

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saad Khan, Tabish Khan, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam (c), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Hasan (wk), Sohail Khan, Mohammad Asghar, Mir Hamza

Match Details

Match: CEP vs SIN, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021, Match 11.

Date and Time: 10th-13th November, 2021; 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Pitch Report

The surface is flat, and doesn’t have a lot in it for the bowlers. The side winning the toss should bat first, as they’ll get better opportunities to score runs.

Today’s CEP vs SIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Hasan is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter, and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. The right-handed wicketkeeper is expected to play with responsibility.

Batters

Fawad Alam has taken the tournament by storm, and has been extremely good so far. In just four innings, he has scored 198 runs at an average of 66. He has also taken three wickets. Alam could prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy side.

All-rounders

S Khan is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. In four innings in the tournament, he has scored 332 runs at an average of 83.

Meanwhile, F Ashraf has been in unbelievable form in this tournament. He’s expected to play a significant role with both bat and ball in this game as well.

Bowlers

M Asghar is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He picked up four wickets across both innings in his previous game against Balochistan.

Five best players to pick in CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

S Khan (SIN).

M Asghar (SIN).

M Hasan (SIN).

F Alam (SIN).

A Ali (CEP).

Key stats for CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction team

Fawad Alam: 198 runs and 3 wickets.

Saad Khan: 332 runs.

Abid Ali: 444 runs.

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction Today

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Hasan, A Shafiq, F Alam, A Ali, S Khan, H Talat, F Ashraf, A Ali, M Asghar, M Hamza, Z Gohar.

Captain: F Alam. Vice-Captain: S Khan.

CEP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Hasan, A Shafiq, F Alam, A Ali, M Saad, S Khan, F Ashraf, A Ali, M Asghar, M Hamza, Z Gohar.

Captain: M Hasan. Vice-Captain: A Ali.

Edited by Bhargav