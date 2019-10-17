CEP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's PAK T20 Cup Match - October 18th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 26 // 17 Oct 2019, 19:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With the finals set to be played on 24 October, 2019, Central Punjab and Southern Punjab face each other in the first game on tomorrow on Friday. Central Punjab had a day off after losing to Balochistan in spite of a decent showing with the ball. They find themselves at the bottom of the table on NRR. Their opponents, Southern Punjab also lost their previous game but were boosted by the return of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez. A defeat on Friday could be the end of the road for either side's title aspirations with two valuable points hanging in the balance. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for CEP vs SOP.

Squads to choose from:

Central Punjab:

Babar Azam (captain), Ahmed Shehzad (vice-captain), Ahmad Bashir, Ali Shan, Bilal Asif, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali (subject to fitness), Kamran Akmal (wicket-keeper), Nasim Shah, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Naseem, Salman Butt, Umar Akmal, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood and Zafar Gohar

Southern Punjab:

Shan Masood (captain), Sami Aslam (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Abbas (subject to fitness), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umaid Asif, Umer Siddiq (wicket-keeper), Wahab Riaz and Zahid Mehmood

Playing XI Updates;

Central Punjab:

Central Punjab's fortunes revolve around their top order which consists of international experience in abundance. While they have the number one ranked T20 batsman, Babar Azam, the likes of Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal are also expected to complement him. Ahmad Shehzad has been their best batsman with 171 runs to his name.

Advertisement

Their depth in batting is also commendable with big hitting all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf being key to their fortunes. Perth Scorchers spinner, Usman Qadir has displayed good control with his leg-spin. All in all, no changes are expected from Central Punjab with this being a must-win game for both sides.

Possible XI: Shahzad, Azam(C), Kamran Akmal(WK), Umar Akmal, Rizwan, Nasim, Ashraf, Qadir, Bilal, Waqas and Shah.

Southern Punjab:

The arrivals of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez has added much needed stability in the batting unit, not to mention their ability to bowl some overs as well. Although they did lose their previous game, they shouldn't be tinkering much with the line-up.

Umaid Asif could be drafted back into the side if required at the expense of Bhatti. Wahab Riaz has shone with both bat and ball in the past few games and will be expected to continue his good form. Another Southern Punjab bowler who has done well is Mohammad Irfan. With three wickets at an economy of just 4.75, Irfan, along with Riaz, will be crucial in the bowling department.

Possible XI: Masood(C), Hafeez, Maqsood, Malik, Siddiq(WK), Badar, Yamin, Riaz, Irfan, Mehmood and Bhatti

Match Details:

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, Match T20 Cup, Match 11

18th October 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report:

Afternoon matches have favoured chasing with batsmen enjoying the conditions as well. Scores of over 160 being achieved is a common sight although the bowlers, especially the new ball bowlers, should get some help from the prevalent conditions at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Kamran Akmal and Umar Siddiq are decent options to have in the side although it should be Akmal who gets the nod as the lone wicket-keeper option. While he is batting at an unfamiliar position, Akmal is crucial to Central Punjab's fortunes and should be backed to score some runs on Friday.

Batsmen: Both Central Punjab openers, Babar Azam and Ahmed Shehzad have scored hundreds in the ongoing Pakistan T20 Cup 2019. Although Umar Akmal is a viable alternative, both of them should be picked in the side without any hesitation.

Along with them, Sohaib Maqsood, who scored 35 runs in a low-scoring encounter against Balochistan, is also one to watch out for in this game.

Allrounders: Faheem Ashraf has picked eight wickets in just three outings for CEP. He is one of the best death bowlers in the Pakistani circuit and also has T20 Blast experience while playing for Northamptonshire.

While he is a viable pick for this game, one of Shoaib Malik or Mohammad Hafeez should also do the trick with credit limitations coming into play. Aamer Yamin and Bilal Asif are also worth-while candidates as the third allrounder in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz has been the star of the show for Southern Punjab. With quick runs to his name as well, he adds a lot of value to the side. His teammate, Mohd Irfan is also one to watch out for while the likes of Usman Qadir and Nasim Shah should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Babar Azam has scored only 34 runs in his last two games. Considering his talent and reputation, he is the first choice for captaincy. Along with him, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez are also viable options for the mantle of captaincy with their international experience bound to come in handy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Ahmed Shahzad, Sohaib Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Nasim Shah, Mohammad Irfan and Usman Qadir. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Wahab Riaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umar Siddiq, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Bilal Asif, Aamer Yamin, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Irfan. Captain: Mohammad Hafeez, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam