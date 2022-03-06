CEP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan One-Day Cup, Match 9

Central Punjab (CEP) will be up against Southern Punjab (SOP) in the ninth match of the Pakistan One-Day Cup at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Sunday.

Central Punjab have won one out of their two matches and are currently third in the points table. They beat Northern by 30 runs in their last outing. Southern Punjab, on the other hand, have lost their first two matches and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by six wickets.

CEP vs SOP Probable Playing 11 Today

CEP XI

Raza Ali Dar (C), Rizwan Hussain, Muhammad Akhlaq (WK), Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal, Hussain Talat, Qasim Akram, Nisar Ahmad, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Ahmed Bashir.

SOP XI

Agha Salman (C), Zain Abbas, Waqar Hussain (WK), Zeeshan Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir, Sharon Siraj, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Aamer Yamin, Hassan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Rahat Ali.

Match Details

CEP vs SOP, Match 9, Pakistan One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 6th March 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 212 runs.

Today’s CEP vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Umar Akmal: Akmal is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Sunday. He has scored 19 runs at a strike rate of 135-plus in his two outings.

Batters

Ahmed Shehzad: Shehzad has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Central Punjab, scoring 71 runs at a strike rate of 84.52 in two matches.

Zain Abbas: Abbas has scored 40 runs at an average of 20 in two matches. He is a top-quality batter who could also play a big knock in the upcoming match on Sunday.

All-rounders

Agha Salman: Salman can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 62 runs while picking up two wickets in two games.

Qasim Akram: Qasim has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.61 and also scored 29 runs in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Wahab Riaz: Riaz has picked up four wickets, including his best figures of 4/23 in two matches. He is someone who can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Rahat Ali: Ali has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.42. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Wahab Riaz (CEP) - 124 points

Muhammad Akhlaq (CEP) - 99 points

Qasim Akram (CEP) - 59 points

Rizwan Hussain (CEP) - 54 points

Ahmed Shehzad (CEP) - 50 points

Important Stats for CEP vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Wahab Riaz: 27 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 72.97 and ER - 5.09

Agha Salman: 62 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 71.26 and ER - 4.37

Muhammad Akhlaq: 96 runs in 2 matches; SR - 111.62

Qasim Akram: 29 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 67.44 and ER - 5.61

Rahat Ali: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.42

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Today (Pakistan One-Day Cup)

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Akmal, Zain Abbas, Ahmed Shehzad, Rizwan Hussain, Raza Ali Dar, Agha Salman, Aamer Yamin, Qasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Usman Qadir.

Captain: Umar Akmal. Vice-captain: Raza Ali Dar.

CEP vs SOP Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umar Akmal, Zeeshan Ashraf, Zain Abbas, Ahmed Shehzad, Hussain Talat, Raza Ali Dar, Agha Salman, Qasim Akram, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Abbas Afridi.

Captain: Raza Ali Dar. Vice-captain: Agha Salman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar