CP vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - June 05, 2021

The Cinnamon Pacers will be up against the Nutmeg Warriors in match number 16 of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

The Cinnamon Pacers started their Spice Isle T10 campaign with a loss before recording three wins in a row. But they will head into today's game on the back of a 21-run loss via the Duckworth-Lewis method against the Cinnamon Pacers. With three wins and two losses to their names, the Cinnamon Pacers are second in the points table.

The Nutmeg Warriors, on the other hand, won their first Spice Isle T10 game before losing thrice on the trot. However, they returned to winning ways by beating the Bay Leaf Blasters by 43 runs in their last outing.The Nutmeg Warriors are currently fourth in the standings.

Squads to choose from

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Nutmeg Warriors: Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph

Predicted Playing XIs

Cinnamon Pacers: Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Kyron Andrew, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine (c), Javel St.Paul, Chard Charles, Javed Hazzard (wk), Adel Beggs, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Donald Mc Donald, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus, Sheldon Joseph, Jevon Andrew (wk), Dane Murray, Josh Thomas

Match Details

Match: Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors

Date and Time: June 5th 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada is an excellent one to bat on, with teams constantly racking up huge totals on this ground. A score of around 110-115 may well be par at the venue.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CP vs NW)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Hazzard, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Akeem Alexis, Reuel Williams, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Alick Athanaze

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Hazzard, Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Donald Mc Donald, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Kenroy Peters, Akeem Alexis, Javel St.Paul, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Alick Athanaze

Edited by Samya Majumdar