CK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match – Jan 10, 2020

Canterbury Kings will lock horns with Central Stags in the 13th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Canterbury Kings are third in the Super Smash T20 points table with two wins from as many games. They defeated Auckland Aces in their previous game by 10 wickets. All-rounder Daryl Mitchell is all set to make his debut for the Kings in the Super Smash T20.

Central Stags, on the other hand, are placed in the second position on the points table with three wins and two losses from their five games. They are coming into this clash on the back of a massive 53-run victory over Otago Volts in their previous game. The Stags will be further strengthened by the inclusion of experienced Kiwi campaigner Ross Taylor.

This Super Smash T20 match promises to be an interesting affair between two evenly-matched sides.

Squads to choose from

Canterbury Kings

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher (WK), Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lortan, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, and Henry Nicholls.

Central Stags

Tom Bruce, George Worker (C), Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Ben Smith, Will Young, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver (WK), Joey Field, Brad Schmulian Greg Hay, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins (WK), Raymond Toole and Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, Felix Murray, Seth Rance, and Ross Taylor.

Predicted Playing XIs

Canterbury Kings

Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Sean Davey, Daryl Mitchell, Cam Fletcher (WK), Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Ed Nuttall, Will Williams, Matt Henry.

Central Stags

Will Young, George Worker (C), Ajaz Patel, Bayley Wiggins, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver (WK), Joey Field, Ross Taylor, Kieran Noema-Barnett.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags, Match 13

Date: 10th January 2021, 11:40 AM

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The track at the Hagley Oval has something to offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The pacers will enjoy bowling on this surface and can procure some initial swing with the new ball. The spinners will come into play in the latter half, but they will need to vary their pace to scalp some wickets.

However, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the batsmen should be able to put up good runs on the board. The average first innings score at this venue is 189.

CK vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for the match between CK & CS at the Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Ken McClure, George Worker, Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Joey Field, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry.

Captain: George Worker. Vice-Captain: Daryl Mitchell.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner, Will Williams, Matt Henry.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-Captain: Ross Taylor.