CK vs DV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 1st, 2020

Match 7 of the Lanka Premier League has the Colombo Kings taking on the Dambulla Viiking at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday.

The Colombo Kings have been absolutely brilliant this season and have produced two outstanding performances with the bat. Against the Kandy Tuskers in the season opener, they had Isuru Udana and Dinesh Chandimal to thank as they won a close encounter in a Super Over.

The Kings' second game was a rain-curtailed encounter, but Andre Russell's pyrotechnics ensured that there wasn't any dearth in action or entertainment. They top the table at the time of writing, although they are in for a tough test against the Dambulla Viiking on Tuesday.

The Viiking, who have a power-packed batting unit, have also shown what they are capable of. With sufficient depth in both the departments and Dasun Shanaka starring with the bat, the Viiking look set for a playoff place even though it's still early stages in the Lanka Premier League. They will fancy their chances against the likes of Russell and co, who might be slight favourites heading into this game.

Either way, another cracking game of cricket beckons at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium with both teams looking to sustain their bid for a top-two finish.

Squads to choose from

Colombo Kings

Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.

Dambulla Viiking

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

Predicted Playing 11

Colombo Kings

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans, Dinesh Chandimal, Andre Russell, Thikshila de Silva, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Angelo Mathews, Ashan Priyanjan, Dushmantha Chameera and Amila Aponso

Dambulla Viiking

Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Dilshan Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Anwar Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Aftab Alam and Malinda Pushpakumara

Match Details

Match: Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking, Match 7

Date: 1st December 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium with not much help on offer for the bowlers. While there is marginal swing and bounce available for the pacers, the dimensions of the ground play into the batsmen's hands.

The batsmen should be able to get going from ball one, with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. 170-180 should be a decent score at this venue, with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

CK vs DV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CK vs DV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Dickwella, A Russell, U Tharanga, P Stirling, D Shanaka, I Udana, A Mathews, Q Ahmad, A Ali, D Chameera and L Kumara

Captain: U Tharanga, Vice-Captain: A Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Dickwella, A Russell, U Tharanga, P Stirling, D Shanaka, S Patel, L Evans, Q Ahmad, A Ali, D Chameera and T de Silva

Captain: A Russell, Vice-Captain: P Stirling