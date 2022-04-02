CK vs FRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 21 and 22

The Coimbra Knights will take on Friendship CC in the 21st and 22nd matches of the ECS Cartaxo T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament here. Coimbra Knights finished fifth in the ECS Portugal T10 2021 with three wins and three defeats. They will feature a few new recruits along with some experienced players. Friendship CC, on the other hand, have a well-balanced side when it comes to age and experience. They would like to make a strong start to their ECS T10 campaign.

CK vs FRD Probable Playing 11 Today

CK XI

Chris Redhead, MD Zaman, Andrew Winter, Junaid Khan, Vikas Kumar, Miguel Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Amit Kumar, Girish Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Tony Madeira

FRD XI

Imtiaz Rana, Mizu Rahman, Mohammad Asad, Md Nazrul Islam, Nazmul Hasan, Md Abdul Motin, Ashraful Rupu, Sayful Huda, Sajjad Hossin, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Alamin

Match Details

CK vs FRD, ECS Cartaxo T10, Match 21 and 22

Date and Time: 2nd April, 2022, 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today’s CK vs FRD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Gholiya is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

M Abdul Motin is a safe choice when it comes to batting in the top order. He has scored 54 runs in four matches and has also scalped five wickets.

All-rounders

J Balkrisna is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 127 runs in 14 matches and will be a great captaincy pick for your CK vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Asad is a dependable batting all-rounder for Friendship CC. He has scored 94 runs and has taken three wickets in six games.

Bowlers

C Redhead is an important player for the Coimbra Knights and he would love to begin the campaign on a strong and positive note.

Top 5 best players to pick in CK vs FRD Dream11 prediction team

J Balkrisna (CK)

M Asad (FRD)

M Abdul Motin (FRD)

K Gholiya (CK)

R Narayan (CK)

Important stats for CK vs FRD Dream11 prediction team

J Balkrisna: 127 runs in 14 matches

M Asad: 94 runs and three wickets in 6 matches

M Abdul Motin: 54 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches

K Gholiya: 315 runs in 14 matches

R Narayan: 115 runs and 12 wickets in 14 matches

CK vs FRD Dream11 Prediction Today

CK vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Gholiya, L Saini, M Abdul Motin, P Madeira, J Balkrisna, M Asad, R Narayan, R Singh, C Redhead, N Rahman, S Huda

Captain: J Balkrisna, Vice-Captain: M Asad

CK vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Gholiya, L Saini, M Abdul Motin, P Madeira, J Balkrisna, M Asad, R Singh, C Redhead, N Rahman, S Huda, P Reddy

Captain: M Abdul Motin, Vice-Captain: K Gholiya

Edited by Diptanil Roy