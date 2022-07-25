CK vs GAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 2022, Match 11 & 12

Coimbra Knights (CK) will take on Gamblers SC (GAM) in back-to-back game in the Portugal T10 2022 on Monday at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

The Knights, among the strongest teams in this year's Portugal T10 season, have won only two of their last four games. Gamblers, too, have had an up-and-down season, winning two of their last four games.

Gamblers will look to create a winning streak in the tournament, but the Knights are a better team and should prevail.

CK vs GAM Probable Playing XIs

CK

Lovey Saini (wk), James Smallman, Vikas Kumar, Panda Waddup, Hugh Waddup, Robbie Georgiou, Junaid Khan-II, Ravi Jakhu, Faisal Bashir, Harvinder Singh-III, Gurjeet Singh-III.

GAM

Jay Prakash, Prince Maratha, Kapil Surendrakumar, Ranjit Narayan, Sunil Kumar, Rayhan Khan, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Rao Imran, Amandeep Khokhar, Shayaddur Rahman, Parveen Singh.

Match Details

Match: CK vs GAM, Portugal T10 2022, Match 11 & 12.

Date and Time: July 25, 2022; 9:30 PM IST and July 26, 2022; 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream one for batters. The team that wins the toss could bat first. Pacers could find some purchase early on before the spinners come into the fray. Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so spectators should expect a high-scoring game.

Coimbra Knights vs Gamblers SC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Gholiya, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for the two games. He bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings. G Singh is another good pick.

Batters

A Kumar and M Singh are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. V Kumar is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in these two games.

All-rounders

J Khan-II and P Singh are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Jakhu is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's games are C Redhead and G Singh-III. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are expected to bowl at the death. J Prakash is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in Coimbra Knights vs Gamblers SC Dream11 prediction team

C Redhead (CK)

J Khan-II (CK)

A Kumar (GAM).

Coimbra Knights vs Gamblers SC: Key stats for Dream11 team

C Redhead - 8 wickets

J Khan-II - 91 runs and 4 wickets

P Singh - 30 runs and 4 wickets.

Coimbra Knights vs Gamblers SC Dream11 Prediction (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Gholiya, G Singh, A Kumar, V Kumar, M Singh, J Khan-II, P Singh, R Jakhu, C Redhead, G Singh-III, J Prakash.

Captain: J Khan-II. Vice Captain: R Jakhu.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Gholiya, G Singh, A Kumar, A Khokhar, M Singh, J Khan-II, P Singh, R Jakhu, C Redhead, G Singh-III, J Prakash.

Captain: J Khan-II. Vice Captain: C Redhead.

