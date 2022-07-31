CK vs GAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Portugal T20 2022, Match 24

Coimbra Knights (CK) will take on Gamblers SC (GAM) in the 24th game of the Portugal T10 on Sunday at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Gamblers are among the strongest teams in the competition, winning six of their last eight games. The Knights, meanwhile, haven't had a great campaign, losing six of their last eight outings.

The Knights will look to upset the more fancied Gamblers, but the latter are a better team and expected to prevail.

CK vs GAM Probable Playing XIs

CK

Lovey Saini (wk), James Smallman, Vikas Kumar, Panda Waddup, Hugh Waddup, Robbie Georgiou, Junaid Khan-II, Ravi Jakhu, Faisal Bashir, Harvinder Singh-III, Gurjeet Singh-III.

GAM

Jay Prakash, Prince Maratha, Kapil Surendrakumar, Ranjit Narayan, Sunil Kumar, Rayhan Khan, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Rao Imran, Amandeep Khokhar, Shayaddur Rahman, Parveen Singh.

Match Details

Match: CK vs GAM, Portugal T10 2022, Match 24.

Date and Time: July 31 2022; 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream one for batters. The team that wins the toss should look to bat first. Pacers find some purchase early on before spinners come into the fray. Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so a high-scoring game could ensue.

CK vs GAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Gholiya, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for this game. He bats in the top order and also earns additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

M Singh and A Kumar are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. R Imran is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of doing well in this game.

All-rounders

P Singh and R Narayan are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. J Khan-II is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are N Kamboj and C Redhead. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. J Prakash is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in CK vs GAM Dream11 prediction team

P Singh (GAM)

A Kumar (GAM)

J Khan-II (CK),

CK vs GAM: Key stats for Dream11 team

J Khan-II - 120 runs and 10 wickets

P Singh - 49 runs and 10 wickets

A Kumar - 225 runs and 14 wickets.

CK vs GAM Dream11 Prediction (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Gholiya, M Singh, A Kumar, R Imran, P Singh, R Narayan, J Khan-II, J Prakash, C Redhead, N Kamboj, G Singh-III.

Captain: A Kumar. Vice Captain: J Khan-II.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Gholiya, M Singh, A Kumar, D Mehla, P Singh, R Jakhu, J Khan-II, J Prakash, C Redhead, N Kamboj, G Singh-III.

Captain: A Kumar. Vice Captain: P Singh.

