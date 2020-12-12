CK vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League (LPL) Match - Dec 13th, 2020

The first semi-final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) features the Colombo Kings taking on Galle Gladiators at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Sunday.

The Colombo Kings come into this LPL fixture as the table-toppers after beating Dambulla Viiking in their final league game. Despite resting Isuru Udana and Andre Russell, the Kings were able to chase down a 200+ target to seal the top spot in the competition.

Their opponents, Galle Gladiators, just about managed to sneak into the LPL semi-final spots with a few wins towards the backend of the tournament. However, they have momentum on their side, which should hold them in good stead heading into this clash.

The Kings are the overwhelming favourites for this LPL game although they will need to be wary of Mohammad Amir and co, who would ideally be eyeing an upset on Sunday. With a place in the 2020 LPL final at stake, another riveting contest beckons in the Lanka Premier League on Sunday.

LPL 2020: Squads to choose from

Galle Gladiators

Shahid Afridi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka.

Colombo Kings

Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.

Predicted Playing-11s

Galle Gladiators

Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (C), Shehan Jayasuriya, Sahan Arachchige, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohd Amir and Nuwan Thusara.

Colombo Kings

Dinesh Chandimal, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashan Priyanjan, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Tharindu Kaushal, Dushmanta Chameera and Lahiru Udana.

Match Details

Match: Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings, 1st Semi-Final

Date: 13th December 2020, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

Pitch Report

A high-scoring LPL game beckons at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, as the previous match in the Lanka Premier League yielded more than 400 runs.

Although pacers have gotten the ball to move around rather viciously, batsmen have made good use of the conducive batting conditions on offer. The shorter dimensions of the ground have also played into the hands of batsmen.

180 runs should be a par-score at this venue, and both teams are likely to bat first in this high-octane LPL clash.

