CK vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Lanka Premier League Match - Dec 7th, 2020

Match 14 of the Lanka Premier League 2020 pits the Colombo Kings against the Galle Gladiators at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Monday.

The Colombo Kings, who have a wealth of experience on their roster, have done well to stay in contention for a top-two spot. Riding on the fortunes of Andre Russell and Dinesh Chandimal, the Kings are all but assured of a place in the semi-finals. They have registered 4 wins in 5 games, and they wouldn't want to lose momentum ahead of the knockouts.

As for the Galle Gladiators, it has been a completely different story - they have no wins in five games so far. The Gladiators have been woeful with the bat, and have made a lot of unnecessary changes to their XI. They will need the likes of Mohd Amir and Bhanuka Rajapaksa to stand up as they attempt to pip the Kandy Tuskers to the final semi-final spot.

Although they are the underdogs ahead of this encounter, the Gladiators would be eyeing an upset win over the Kings in what should be a great contest. With both teams looking for the all-important win, Dream11 enthusiasts are in for a treat on a double-header Monday in the Lanka Premier League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Galle Gladiators

Shahid Afridi, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka

Colombo Kings

Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans.

Predicted Playing 11

Galle Gladiators

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Milinda Siriwardene, Azam Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Mohd Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya and Asitha Fernando

Colombo Kings

Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Laurie Evans, T de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews (C), Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Ashan Priyanjan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tharindu Kaushal and Dushmanta Chameera

Match Details

Match: Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings, Match 14

Date: 7th December 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium has slowed down considerably, a high-scoring game is on the cards with 170 being par at this venue. Both the pacers and the spinners should get some help off the surface, which should keep the batsmen on their toes. The powerplay overs will be key, and both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss in this afternoon fixture.

CK vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CK vs GG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Azam Khan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Isuru Udana, Angelo Mathews, Shehan Jayasuriya, Qais Ahmad, Dushmanta Chameera and Mohd Amir

Captain: Angelo Mathews, Vice-Captain: Danushka Gunathilaka

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Azam Khan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Isuru Udana, Angelo Mathews, Chadwick Walton, Qais Ahmad, Dushmanta Chameera and Mohd Amir

Captain: Danishka Gunathilaka, Vice-Captain: Laurie Evans