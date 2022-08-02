CK vs LCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T10 2022, Match 29

The Coimbra Knights (CK) will take on the Lisbon Capitals (LCA) in match 29 of the Portugal T10 2022 on Tuesday (August 2) at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Neither of these teams have had a great season so far. The Coimbra Knights, despite all their efforts, could only win two of their last 10 matches.

The Lisbon Capitals, on the other hand, experienced their most disastrous season as they have only won one of their last 10 games.

The Lisbon Capitals will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Coimbra Knights are a relatively better team. The Coimbra Knights are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

CK vs LCA Probable Playing XI

CK Playing XI

Lovey Saini (wk), MD Zaman, Manjeet Singh, Panda Waddup, Tom Nicholas, Robbie Georgiou, Junaid Khan-II, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Harvinder Singh-III, Lucky Bhatoa

LCA Playing XI

Divya Patel, Saddam Raiyan, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Ankur kumar Patel, Sunil Patel (wk), Anthony Chambers, Jinal Patel, Mitul Patel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Akshar Patel, Kashif Ali

Match Details

CK vs LCA, Portugal T10 2022, Match 29

Date and Time: August 02, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The surface at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream pitch for batters. The pacers are likely to get some assistance with the new ball. The middle overs will undoubtedly favor the spinners. However, if the batters get their eyes in, they will dominate the bowlers.

Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so spectators should anticipate another high-scoring game.

CK vs LCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Saini, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

M Patel and S Rayian are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. M Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

J Khan-II and S Hossain are the best all-rounders to select for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Khan-II smashed 13 runs and scalped two wickets in the match against the Gorkha 11.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Redhead and A Winter. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Bhardwaj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in CK vs LCA Dream11 prediction team

C Redhead (CK)

J Khan-II (CK)

R Bhardwaj (LCA)

Coimbra Knights vs Lisbon Capitals: Important stats for Dream11 team

R Bhardwaj - 31 runs and 10 wickets

J Khan-II - 120 runs and 10 wickets

S Hossain - 86 runs and three wickets

Coimbra Knights vs Lisbon Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: L Saini, M Singh, M Patel, S Rayian, S Hossain, J Khan-II, C Redhead, R Bhardwaj, A Patel, A Winter, H Singh-III

Captain: J Khan-II Vice Captain: S Hossain

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: L Saini, M Singh, M Patel, S Rayian, S Hossain, J Khan-II, C Redhead, R Bhardwaj, A Patel, A Winter, H Singh-III

Captain: J Khan-II Vice Captain: M Singh

