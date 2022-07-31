CK vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Portugal 2022, Match 23

Coimbra Knights will take on Malo Qalandars in the 23rd match of the ECS T10 Portugal 2022 at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Portugal on Sunday.

Both Coimbra Knights and Malo Qalandars have struggled so far this season. Coimbra Knights are second from bottom after winning just two of their eight matches. They only have four points to their name and have a net run rate of -2.431. They lost their most recent match against Gorkha 11 and will be looking to make a comeback.

Meanwhile, Malo Qalandars occupy the third spot in the standings. They have won and lost four matches each and have eight points to their account. Qalandars suffered a defeat at the hands of Gamblers SC in their most recent game.

CK vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

CK XI

Chris Redhead (c), Gurjeet Singh, Harvinder Singh, James Smallman (wk), Junaid Khan, Lovey Saini, Manjeet Singh, Md Zaman, Panda Waddup, Vikas Kumar, Ravi Jakhu

MAL XI

Aamer Ikram, Muhammad Adnan, Najam Shahzad (c), Syed Maisam, Amandeep Singh, Adnan Gondal, Asim Sarwar, Jayesh Popat (wk), Rana Sarwar, Assad Mehmood, Zulfiqar Shah

Match Details

CK vs MAL, ECS T10 Portugal 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 31st July, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as well balanced and both batters and bowlers will find something for assistance here. The side winning the toss would probably want to bat first. Meanwhile, pacers could have an advantage in the early few overs with the new ball.

Today’s CK vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Sarwar is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 43 runs so far and will be looking for a big innings.

Batters

M Adnan is the second highest scorer for Malo Qalandars. He has amassed 166 runs at a strike rate of over 195.He has also grabbed two wickets.

All-rounders

J Khan is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He is currently the leading run-scorer for the Coimbra Knights with 120 runs in eight innings. He is also the leading wicket-taker for his team with 10 scalps at an average of 11.40.

N Shahzad is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the third highest scorer in the competition with 195 runs at an average of 32.50 as well as a strike rate of over 182. Shahzad has also taken three wickets so far.

Bowlers

C Redhead has been brilliant for Coimbra Knights and is their second-highest wicket taker. He has scalped nine wickets in seven games at an average of 15.11.

Top 5 best players to pick in CK vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

J Khan (CK) – 594 points

N Shahzad (MAL) – 433 points

M Adnan (MAL) – 373 points

C Redhead (CK) – 343 points

G Singh (CK) – 327 points

Important stats for CK vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

J Khan: 120 runs and 10 wickets

N Shahzad: 195 runs and 3 wickets

M Adnan: 166 runs and 2 wickets

C Redhead: 9 wickets

G Singh: 8 wickets

CK vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

CK vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Sarwar, M Adnan, M Singh, A Singh, J Khan, N Shahzad, J Smallman, C Redhead, G Singh, S Maisam, M Asim Sarwar

Captain: J Khan, Vice-Captain: N Shahzad

CK vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Sarwar, G Singh, M Adnan, M Singh, A Ikram, A Singh, J Khan, N Shahzad, C Redhead, G Singh, M Asim Sarwar

Captain: M Adnan, Vice-Captain: M Singh

