CK vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Portugal T10 2022, Match 1 & 2

The Coimbra Knights (CK) will take on the Malo Qalandars (MAL) in back-to-back matches of the Portugal T10 2022 on Thursday at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the Portugal T10 2022 tournament after a successful domestic season. The Malo Qalandars are one of the strongest teams in the competition and boast a lot of experienced and in-form players.

The Coimbra Knights, on the other hand, have a lot of young players who may help them win the tournament.

The Coimbra Knights will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but the Malo Qalandars are a relatively better team. The Malo Qalandars are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

CK vs MAL Probable Playing XI

CK Playing XI

Lovey Saini (wk), MD Zaman, Aman Singh-II, Pedro Madeira, Vikas Kumar, Robbie Georgiou, Manjeet Singh, Deep Josan, Tony Madeira, Junaid Khan-II, Chris Redhead

MAL Playing XI

Shan Malik (wk), Rana Sarwar, Jayesh Popat, Amandeep Singh, Conrad Greenshields, Aamer Ikram, Gulfam Shahid, Muhammad Adnan, Syed Maisam, Assad Mehmood, Yasir Sabir

Match Details

CK vs MAL, Portugal T10 2022, Match 1 & 2

Date and Time: July 21 2022, 9:40 PM IST and July 22, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo

Pitch Report

The surface at Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a dream for batters. The team that wins the toss is likely to bat first. The pacers are likely to get some assistance with the new ball.

Overall, the pitch is batting-friendly, so spectators should anticipate another high-scoring game.

CK vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Saini, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

A Singh and C Greenshields are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. A Singh-II is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

M Adnan and M Singh are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Shahzad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Khan-II and S Maisam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Mehmood is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Coimbra Knights vs Malo Qalandars Dream11 prediction team

C Greenshields (MAL)

M Adnan (MAL)

N Shahzad (MAL)

Coimbra Knights vs Malo Qalandars Dream11 Prediction Today (Portugal T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: L Saini, A Singh, A Singh-II, C Greenshields, Z Shah, M Adnan, M Singh, N Shahzad, S Maisam, J Khan-II, A Mehmood

Captain: C Greenshields Vice Captain: M Adnan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: L Saini, A Singh, A Singh-II, C Greenshields, Z Shah, M Adnan, M Singh, N Shahzad, S Maisam, J Khan-II, Y Sabir

Captain: C Greenshields Vice Captain: N Shahzad

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far