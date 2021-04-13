CK vs MD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 13th, 2021

Match 13 of the ECS T10 Portugal will see the Coimbra Knights take on Miranda Dragons on Tuesday.

The Coimbra Knights are currently at the bottom of the standings, losing two matches so far. With the ECS T10 Portugal points table slowly taking shape, the Knights would love to get off the mark sooner rather than later.

Their opponents, the Miranda Dragons, have fared slightly better, but they are also yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Portugal. Both teams will be itching to emerge victorious on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Miranda Dragons

Steven Waddell, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Krishan Kumar, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Md Omar Faruk, Ibrahim Mohammad (C), Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohsin, Rob Lewes (WK), Lucas Hennessey, Tom Allan.

Coimbra Knights

Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead (C), Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman (WK), Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma.

Predicted Playing XIs

Miranda Dragons

Greg Bullock, Md Omar Faruk, Syed Asif Rab, Krishan Kumar, Ibrahim Mohammad (C), Abdul Mohsin, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Paul Stubbs, Rob Lewes (WK), Tom Allan.

Coimbra Knights

Miguel Stoneman, Andrew Winter, Panda Waddup, MD Zaman (WK), Tony Madeira, Qasir Hameed, Parth Mukesh, Colin McCluskie, Tom Nicholas, Chris Redhead (C), Lovey Saini.

Match Details

Match: Miranda Dragons vs Coimbra Knights, Match 15

Date & Time: 13th April 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has been slightly on the slower side, with ample help on offer for the bowlers. Although the batsmen will target the shorter boundaries, a hint of uneven bounce should keep them on their toes. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being a competitive total at the venue.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CK vs MD)

CK vs MD Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Zaman, P Waddup, F Ahmed, S Asif, I Mohammad, M Stoneman, T Madeira, A Mohshin, C Redhead, Q Hameed and P Stubbs

Captain: P Waddup. Vice-captain: I Mohammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Lewes, P Waddup, F Ahmed, T Nicholas, I Mohammad, M Stoneman, T Madeira, A Mohshin, C Redhead, Q Hameed and P Stubbs

Captain: I Mohammad. Vice-captain: M Stoneman