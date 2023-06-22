CLG vs GIA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Romania T10 match – June 22, 2023

Cluj (CLG) and Giarmata (GIA) will lock horns in the 20th match of the ECS Romania T10, which will be played at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground on June 22. The game will kick off at 7:45 pm IST. The two teams will be clashing for the first time in the history of the ECS League, making this encounter an exciting one.

Cluj have played a few games leading into this fixture having won two out of their last five matches. They certainly have some match experience under their belt, unlike Giarmata who haven’t played a lot of cricket of late.

On that note, let us look at the top three players whom you can select as your captain or vice-captain for the CLG vs GIA Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Satwik Nadigotla (CLJ) - 8.5 credits

Satwik is a highly capable batter who is quite effective with his glovework behind the stumps. He bats with a devastating strike rate of over 150 and has over 400 T10 runs to his name.

With 39 sixes and 22 fours under his belt, Satwik should definitely feature in your CLG vs GIA Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Anand Rajshekara (GIA) - 9 credits

Anand is a powerful striker of the cricket ball and bats with a strike rate of 153.4. Besides, he has also registered two 20-plus scores and one 30-plus score in his short T10 career. With 20 fours and 10 sixes to his name, Anand can send a chill down the spine of any quality bowler.

He should be worth keeping your eyes on while selecting your captain or vice-captain in your CLG vs GIA Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Vasu Saini (CLJ) - 9 credits

Vasu is an exceptional all-rounder who can be devastating with the bat and the ball. He averages just under 20 with the bat and has an explosive strike rate of 160.3. Vasu has scored 481 runs in the shortest format of his career, which also includes his best score of 56.

Furthermore, the 35-year-old has claimed 30 wickets at a staggering average of 21.13 at a strike rate of 11.8. His all-round capabilities truly make him an asset to his side. He should surely be one of your top picks for your CLG vs GIA Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

