COCC vs WICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 25th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for COCC vs WICC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Cossonay CC take on Winterthur CC in Match 21 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

The final ECS T10, St Gallen League fixture has heavyweights Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC going up against one another on Thursday.

This would be Winterthur's third game on the trot, which could hinder their performance. However, by the look of things, Winterthur are well on course for a top-four finish.

Their opponents, Cossonay CC, aren't ones to be taken lightly though. Led by Andrews with both bat and ball, Cossonay are a force to reckon with and should give Winterthur CC a tough fight.

Squads to choose from

Cossonay CC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan, M Ahmadzai and R Jayakody.

Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

Predicted Playing XIs

Cossonay CC

W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, V Bhat, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, A Vinod, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

Winterthur CC

M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen and D Johnson

Match Details

Match: Cossonay CC vs Winterthur CC

Date: 25th June 2020, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch in Gründemoos is a belter with the 100-run mark being breached quite frequently. The batsmen should go after the bowling from ball one with no lateral movement on offer for the pacers. Both teams will ideally look to put a score on the board upon winning the toss, with this being a must-win game.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

COCC vs WICC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Cheema, W Javied, B Ahmed Khan, Arjun Vinod, A Ryan, A Andrews, D Banneheka, Ashwin Vinod, J Sinh, D Johnson and M Ahmadzai

Captain: A Andrews, Vice-Captain: B Ahmed Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Cheema, S Ali, B Ahmed Khan, Arjun Vinod, A Ryan, A Andrews, D Banneheka, R Singh Tiwana, J Sinh, D Johnson and M Ahmadzai

Captain: A Andrews, Vice-Captain: D Banneheka