COCC vs WICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 26th, 2020

Cossonay CC take on Winterthur CC in the third-place play-off of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

The third-place play-off of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020 has Cossonay CC facing Winterthur CC at Gründemoos.

While Winterthur succumbed to a brilliant display by the Zurich Nomads batsmen, Cossonay CC were vanquished by a brilliant knock by Ali Nayyer in their semi-final game against Olten CC.

Although both teams come into this game on the back of a loss, they will look to end a decent campaign on a high with a podium finish to their name. With the pitch also playing wonderfully over the last few days, we should be in for a high-quality game in St Gallen.

Cossonay CC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan, M Ahmadzai and R Jayakody.

Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

Predicted Playing XIs

Cossonay CC

A Andrews, B Narayanan, Ashwin Vinod, Arjun Vinod, A Ryan, M Ahmadzai, W Javaid, T Rasalingam, R Jayakody, J Sinh and I Zaidi

Winterthur CC

P Shikare, M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaram, D Banneheka, R Singh Tiwana, B Ahmed Khan, E Mahmudi, S Lakshita, D Johnson and S Sivakaran

Match Details

Match: Cossonay CC vs Winterthur CC

Date: 27th June 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

As seen in the two semi-final games today, the ball has come nicely on to the bat with no variable bounce. While the outfield is a touch slow, the batsmen should be able to pull off the big shots from ball one. Although there is the threat of rain in the latter half of the game, we should get a full game in St Gallen.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

COCC vs WICC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Shikare, Arjun Vinod, S Cheema, A Ryan, A Andrews, Ashwin Vinod, R Singh, D Banneheka, J Sinh, D Johnson and M Ahmadzai

Captain: A Andrews, Vice-Captain: S Cheema

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Javaid, M Gnansekaram, S Cheema, A Ryan, A Andrews, Ashwin Vinod, R Singh, D Banneheka, J Sinh, E Mahmudi and M Ahmadzai

Captain: A Andrews, Vice-Captain: R Singh