COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 25th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for COCC vs ZNCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020

Cossonay CC takes on Zurich Nomads in Game 17 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

The Zurich Nomads play their fifth league game as they take on Cossonay CC in Match 17 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League. Zurich Nomads have been fairly consistent so far with a couple of good wins under their belt.

Although they are currently placed within the top four, the Nomads will be hoping to seal a semi-final spot with a win in this game. However, Cossonay CC cannot be taken lightly and should prove to be a stern test for the Nomads on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Cossonay CC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan, M Ahmadzai and R Jayakody.

Zurich Nomads CC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

Predicted Playing XIs

Cossonay CC

W Javaid, Arjun Vinod, A Ryan, V Bhat, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, J Sinh, Ashwin Vinod, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

Zurich Nomads CC

A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, W Khawaja, L Dubey, F Nazir, I Muhammad-Tariq, S Hussain, S Joseph and F Din.

Match Details

Match: Cossonay CC vs Zurich Nomads CC

Date: 25th June 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

One can expect a high-scoring game with smaller boundaries and minimal lateral movement for the bowlers. In such conditions, changes of pace remain the primary weapon for bowlers, although they have experienced varying degrees of success so far. A score of 95-100 should be par on this surface with both teams looking to bat first.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

COCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Javaid, A Nazir, Arjun Vinod, A Gupta, F Nazir, A Andrews, Ashwin Vinod, S Joseph, F Din, M Ahmadzai and J Sinh

Captain: A Andrews , Vice-Captain: Ashwin Vinod

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, A Nazir, Arjun Vinod, A Ryan, F Nazir, A Andrews, Ashwin Vinod, S Joseph, F Din, M Ahmadzai and J Sinh

Captain: A Andrews, Vice-Captain: F Nazir