CK vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match 41 – Apr 26, 2021

It is the last day of the league stages in this European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Portugal 2021 and Coimbra Knights square off against Indian Royals in match number 41.

Coimbra Knights have been one of the most disappointing sides in this competition. They have won just one game and have lost nine so far. Their only win came against Miranda Dragons and most of their losses have been big ones. A win in one of the remaining two games will help them avoid a wooden spoon finish.

On the other hand, this is not a dead rubber for the Indian Royals and a semi-final spot is still up for grabs for them. They lost their first two games before winning four on the trot and now, they have lost four in a row as well. Thus, with eight points, they are currently fifth.

Two wins in the remaining two games will guarantee them a spot in the top four. However, if they win one and lose one, their loss shouldn’t be by a massive margin as they are already ahead on net run rate (+0.051) compared to Oporto Cricket Club’s -1.021. Two losses will knock them out of the competition.

Squads to choose from

Coimbra Knights: Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma

Indian Royals: Sukhwinder Singh (c), Syed Ali Naqi, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Ishwar Singh, Muhammad Saad, Sourabh Sandhu, Yogesh Sharma, Jatinder Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Dhiraj Minhas, Abu Sufyan, Faisal Riaz, Harmolak Singh, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Rajwinder Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Coimbra Knights: Pedro Madeira, Shahid Niaz, MD Zaman (wk), Lovey Saini, Panda Waddup, Tony Madeira, Tom Nicholas, Chris Redhead (c), Sukwinder Singh, Miguel Stoneman, Clive Worth

Indian Royals: Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Saad, Jasbinder Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Ishwar Singh, Syed Ali Naqi, Harmolak Singh (wk), Sourabh Sandhu, Sukhwinder Singh (c), Jatinder Singh

Match Details

Match: Coimbra Knights vs Indian Royals

Date: April 26th 2021, 10 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has had something in it for everybody. It has been a decent one to bat on while the bowlers have found some assistance as well. The pacers have got some movement and there is some turn as well. Thus, another sporting track could be in store for this game and a score of around 90 could be par.

ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (CK vs IR)

Dream11 Team for Coimbra Knights vs Indian Royals - ECS T10 Portugal 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Saad Ansari, Pedro Madeira, Panda Waddup, Amandeep Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Miguel Stoneman, Tony Madeira, Chris Redhead, Lovey Saini, Sukhwinder Singh, Syed Ali Naqi

Captain: Muhammad Saad Ansari Vice-captain: Chris Redhead

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Saad Ansari, Pedro Madeira, Jaswinder Kumar, Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Miguel Stoneman, Tony Madeira, Chris Redhead, Lovey Saini, Ishwar Singh, Syed Ali Naqi

Captain: Amandeep Singh Vice-captain: Miguel Stoneman