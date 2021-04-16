CK vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match 22 - Apr 17, 2021

The Coimbra Knights will take on Malo in match number 22 of the ECS T10 Portugal on Saturday.

The Coimbra Knights are sixth in the ECS T10 Portugal standings after losing five of their six matches. Their only win came against the Miranda Dragons. The Coimbra Knights need to win almost every game from here on to have any hopes of progressing to the knockouts.

Malo, meanwhile, have had a solid start to their ECS T10 Portugal campaign. Since losing their opening fixture, they have won three on the bounce and are currently third in the points table. Malo will be eager to maintain their winning momentum when they lock horns with Coimbra Knights.

Squads to choose from

Coimbra Knights: Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma

Malo: Mian Mehmood (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir, Raj Popat

Predicted Playing XIs

Coimbra Knights: Lovey Saini, Tom Nicholas, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman (wk), Panda Waddup, Qasir Hameed, Chris Redhead (c), Parth Mukesh, Tony Madeira, Miguel Stoneman

Malo: Zafar Ali, Zulfiqar Shah, Syed Maisam, Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Najam Shahzad, Mian Mehmood (c), Syed Ali, Assad Mehmood, Jayesh Popat (wk), Yasir Sabir

Match Details

Match: Coimbra Knights vs Malo

Date & Time: April 17th 2021, 12 AM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

Although the 22-yard surface at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a decent track to bat on, the bowlers are constantly in the game. The average first innings score in the ECS T10 Portugal games at the venue is around 83 runs.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CK vs MAL)

Dream11 Team for Coimbra Knights vs Malo - ECS T10 Portugal 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MD Zaman, Amir Zaib, Mian Mehmood Shahid, Panda Waddup, Zafar Ali, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Tony Madeira, Assad Mehmood, Chris Redhead, Qasir Hameed

Captain: Syed Maisam. Vice-captain: Chris Redhead

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MD Zaman, Amir Zaib, Mian Mehmood Shahid, Tom Nicholas, Zafar Ali, Syed Maisam, Najam Shahzad, Miguel Stoneman, Assad Mehmood, Chris Redhead, Qasir Hameed

Captain: Syed Maisam. Vice-captain: Mian Mehmood Shahid