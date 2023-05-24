Colatta Chocolates vs Z Games Strikers - Dream11 Prediction - Bukhatir T20 League 2023

The Colatta Chocolates will take on the Z Games Strikers in the sixth match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2023 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday, May 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs ZGS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have played one game each and they started this tournament with a win. The Colatta Chocolates racked up 195/4 against the Gems Education CC and won by 31 runs.

On the other hand, the Z Games Strikers eked out a two-run win over the Thambapanni Lions as they defended 163 successfully.

COL vs ZGS, Match Details

The sixth match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2023 between the Colatta Chocolates and the Z Games Strikers will be played on May 24, 2023, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to begin at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: COL vs ZGS

Date & Time: May 24, 2023, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a solid one to bat on and teams have got big scores. The short boundaries only aid the batters. However, there is some turn for the spinners and they could be the key.

COL vs ZGS Probable Playing 11 today

Colatta Chocolates Team News

No major injury concerns.

Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing XI: Qamar Awan, Renjith Mani, Mazhar Hussain, Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath (wk), Junaid Shamsuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Taimoor Bhatti, Touqeer Riyasat, Akhil Das, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, and Krishan Paul.

Z Games Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Z Games Strikers Probable Playing XI: Ronak Panoly, Shahrukh Amin, Furqan Khalil, Safeer Tariq (wk), Ahaan Fernandes, Sardar Bahzad, Moazzam Hayat, Faisal Altaf, Nilansh Keswani, Karthik Meiyappan, and Irfan Ullah-I.

Today’s COL vs ZGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Moazzam Hayat (1 match, 41 runs)

Moazzam Hayat is in top form with the bat. He smashed 41 off 21 balls in the last game in a knock where he hit four fours and a six against THL.

Top Batter Pick

Nikhil Srinivasan (1 match, 26 runs)

Nikhil Srinivasan made a decent contribution with the bat in the last encounter. He struck an unbeaten 26 from 21 balls and he hit three boundaries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ronak Panoly (1 match, 11 runs, 2 wickets)

Ronak Panoly batted at the top of the order and looked good. He scored 11 off five balls before he took 2/28 from his four-over spell.

Top Bowler Pick

Mazhar Hussain (1 match, 2 wickets, 1 run)

Mazhar Hussain bowled nicely in the last fixture. He took two wickets and also dished out a maiden over. He batted at No. 3 and he can make valuable contributions with the bat.

COL vs ZGS match captain and vice-captain choices

Renjith Mani (1 match, 79 runs, 1 wicket)

Renjith Mani is in brilliant form with both bat and ball. He racked up 79 from 47 balls, including seven fours and three sixes, and laid the foundation for COL’s win. He also chipped in with one wicket with the ball.

Faisal Altaf (1 match, 10 runs, 3 wickets)

Faisal Altaf bowled superbly in the last encounter for ZGS. The pace-bowling all-rounder returned with figures of 3/26 from four overs and he also made 10 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for COL vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Renjith Mani 79 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Faisal Altaf 10 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Ronak Panoly 11 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Mazhar Hussain 2 wickets in 1 match Nilansh Keswani 2 wickets in 1 match

COL vs ZGS match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and high-performing all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Renjith Mani, Faisal Altaf, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Ronak Panoly, and Mazhar Hussain will be the ones to watch out for.

COL vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Colatta Chocolates vs Z Games Strikers - Bukhatir T20 League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Moazzam Hayat

Batters: Renjith Mani, Ahaan Fernandes, Nikhil Srinivasan

All-rounders: Qamar Awan, Faisal Altaf, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Ronak Panoly

Bowlers: Nilansh Keswani, Mazhar Hussain, Irfan Ullah-I

COL vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Colatta Chocolates vs Z Games Strikers - Bukhatir T20 League 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Shakkeer Hydru-Pokkakkillath, Furqan Khalil

Batters: Renjith Mani, Nikhil Srinivasan

All-rounders: Shahrukh Amin, Faisal Altaf, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Ronak Panoly

Bowlers: Nilansh Keswani, Mazhar Hussain, Irfan Ullah-I

