COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 5

The 5th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see the Comilla Victorians (COV) squaring off against the Sylhet Strikers (SYL) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, January 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Sylhet Strikers have won both of their last matches and will try their best to continue their dominance in the tournament. The Comilla Victorians, on the other hand, lost their first fixture against the Rangpur Riders by 34 runs.

The Comilla Victorians will give it their all to win the match, but the Sylhet Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

COV vs SYL Match Details

The 5th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 9 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COV vs SYL, Match 5

Date and Time: 9th January 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers, where a total of 390 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

COV vs SYL Form Guide

COV - L

SYL - W W

COV vs SYL Probable Playing XI

COV Playing XI

No injury updates

Imrul Kayes (c), Khushdil Shah, Shykat Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Nabi, Jaker Ali (wk), Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dawid Malan, Ashiqur Zaman

SYL Playing XI

No injury updates

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Colin Ackermann, Thisara Perera, Akbar Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raza, Imad Wasim

COV vs SYL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rahim

M Rahim is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Ali is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Malan

N Hossain Shanto and D Malan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Das played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Wasim

M Nabi and I Wasim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Hossain is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Amir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Amir and M Mortaza. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rahman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

COV vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

D Malan

D Malan will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He smashed 17 runs in the last match.

I Wasim

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Wasim as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for COV vs SYL, Match 5

N Hossain Shanto

D Malan

M Nabi

I Wasim

M Amir

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Rahim

Batters: D Malan, N Hossain Shanto, L Das

All-rounders: M Nabi, I Wasim, C Ackermann, M Hossain

Bowlers: M Amir, M Rahman, M Mortaza

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Rahim

Batters: D Malan, N Hossain Shanto, L Das

All-rounders: M Nabi, I Wasim

Bowlers: M Amir, M Rahman, M Mortaza, F Farooqi, R Rahman

