COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 3

The third match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has the Comila Victorians (COV) taking on the Sylhet Sunrisers (SYL) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

The Comilla Victorians are one of the teams to beat this season, at least on paper. They boast a good blend of youth and experience, with Faf du Plessis headlining their batting unit. However, they face a similarly strong Sylhet side who have the likes of Colin Ingram and Lendl Simmons. Although both teams look evenly-matched, the Victorians will start as the favorites in what promises to be a cracking game in Dhaka.

COV vs SYL Probable Playing XIs

COV XI

Faf du Plessis, Liton Das (wk), Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Cameron Delport, Ariful Haque, Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Shohidul Islam, Oshane Thomas and Sumon Khan

SYL XI

Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain, Alok Kapali, Sunzamul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Al-Amin Hossain

Match Details

COV vs SYL, BPL 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 22nd January 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with the spinners expected to get some help off the surface. Although the pacers should be able to move the ball around a bit, the batters will look to go on the attack from ball one. The pitch could slow down as the match progresses, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 170 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s COV vs SYL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das is an explosive batter who looks to go on the attack from ball one. Although his recent white-ball form hasn't been great, Liton can be banked upon to score some runs in this game, making him a handy pick in your COV vs SYL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is set to play for the Victorians with the experienced South African keen to translate his IPL form into the BPL. He is a decent player of both pace and spin, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara is one of the best all-rounders in the competition, with his finishing abilities serving him well in recent years. His medium pace should also play a part in the middle overs, making him a must-have in your COV vs SYL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Perhaps Bangladesh's best pacer in white-ball cricket, Mustafizur Rahman should prove to be a handful on slowish tracks throughout the BPL. With his variations bound to have a say in death overs. you wouldn't want to ignore him while picking your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in COV vs SYL Dream11 prediction team

Mustafizur Rahman (COV)

Faf du Plessis (COV)

Colin Ingram (SYL)

Key stats for COV vs SYL Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis - 1528 runs in 50 T20I matches, SR: 134.39

Mustafizur Rahman - 86 wickets in 61 T20I matches, Average: 19.51

Taskin Ahmed - 23 wickets in 33 T20I matches, Average: 35.35

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Das, M Mithun, C Ingram, F du Plessis, M Haque, R Bopara, S Narine, T Ahmed, A Hossain, M Rahman and O Thomas

Captain: L Das. Vice-captain: R Bopara.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Das, A Haque, L Simmons, F du Plessis, M Haque, R Bopara, S Narine, T Ahmed, A Hossain, M Rahman and S Islam

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: F du Plessis. Vice-captain: R Bopara.

Edited by Samya Majumdar