COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Final

The Comilla Victorians (COV) will be up against the Sylhet Strikers (SYL) in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, February 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the final.

Both the Sylhet Strikers and the Comilla Victorians finished on top of the table during the league stage. They won nine of their 12 matches each and collected 18 points to finish on top.

While the Comilla Victorians beat the Sylhet Strikers in the first qualifier to directly book their slot in the final, the Strikers had to take the longer route. They ended up beating the Rangpur Riders by 19 runs in Qualifier 2 to get pitted against Comilla once again.

The Comilla Victorians have won each of their last five matches and are on a great run of form.

COV vs SYL Match Details, Final

The final of Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on February 16 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The match is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COV vs SYL, Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Final

Date and Time: February 16, 2022, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

COV vs SYL Pitch Report

The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium has produced a greatly competitive surface where both batters and bowlers have found assistance to various degrees. While some batting sides have been able to score over 150 at this venue easily, others have struggled. This could prove to be a cracker of an encounter.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 161.5

Average second innings score: 159.25

COV vs SYL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Comilla Victorians: W-W-W-W-W

Sylhet Strikers: W-L-W-L-W

COV vs SYL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Comilla Victorians Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Comilla Victorians Probable Playing 11

Mustafizur Rahman, Moeen Ali, Litton Das (wk), Sunil Narine, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali, Mukidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Johnson Charles, Andre Russell, and Mosaddek Hossain.

Sylhet Strikers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Sylhet Strikers Probable Playing 11

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Haris, Towhid Hridoy, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Nabil Samad, Isuru Udana, Ryan Burl, Kamindu Mendis, and Thisara Perera.

COV vs SYL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mushfiqur Rahim (14 matches, 283 runs, Average: 31.44)

Mushfiqur Rahim is the best wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has been in top form for his side and has scored 283 runs in 14 matches. He has plenty of experience at the highest level.

Top Batter pick

Liton Das (12 matches, 324 runs, Strike Rate: 127.56)

Liton Das hasn’t been at his devastating best but he has still piled up a lot of runs. Liton has scored 324 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of over 127 and he has an average of 27.

Top All-rounder pick

Thisara Perera (12 matches, 165 runs 4 wickets)

Thisara Perera has been useful for his side in both departments. He has scored 165 runs at a strike rate of 147.32. The Sri Lankan international has also taken four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Tanvir Islam (11 matches, 16 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.95)

Tanvir Islam is the leading wicket-taker for the Comilla Victorians. He has scalped 16 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 6.95.

COV vs SYL match captain and vice-captain choices

Najmul Hossain-Shanto

Najmul Hossain-Shanto is the highest run-scorer in the Bangladesh Premier League. Shanto has hammered 452 runs at an average of 37.67. However, there’s room for improvement in his strike rate of 113.85. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Towhid Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has smacked 403 runs in 12 matches at an average of 40.30. Hridoy also has a wonderful strike rate of 141.40 and has scored five half-centuries.

5 Must-picks with players stats for COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Najmul Hossain-Shanto 452 runs 683 points Towhid Hridoy 403 runs 604 points Liton Das 324 runs 573 points Tanvir Islam 16 wickets 570 points Mushfiqur Rahim 283 runs 538 points

COV vs SYL match expert tips

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy have been fantastic with the bat in hand. They can prove to be a safe captaincy pair for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Liton Das, Johnson Charles

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tanvir Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Liton Das

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tanvir Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman

Poll : 0 votes