CP vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the Spice Isle T10 League 2022 will see the Cinnamon Pacers (CP) lock horns with the Nutmeg Warriors (NW) at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

The Nutmeg Warriors have lost just one in five games this season with their squad depth and balance shining through. The likes of Andre Fletcher and Darel Cyrus have impressed with the bat and ball and the Warriors will be keen to sustain their form going into the knockout phase. However, they face a strong Cinnamon Pacers side, who are stuck at the bottom of the table at the time of writing. The reverse fixture saw the Nutmeg Warriors defend a low score quite easily against a hapless Pacers side. However, a more evenly-fought contest beckons in Grenada.

CP vs NW Probable Playing 11 Today

CP XI

Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Javed Hazzard (wk), Tade Carmichael, Micah Narine (c), Chard Charles, Shem Andrew, Deron Hypolite, Jonathon Taylor, Jamie Buddy and Bijan Embleton.

NW XI

Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Benjamin Wavel (wk), Isaiah Simon, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Keishon Mitchell, Alex Moses and Seandell Regis.

Match Details

CP vs NW, Spice Isle T10 League 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 13th April 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium is a decent one to bat on despite there being some inconsistent bounce off the surface. Although the pacers should get the new ball to swing early on, the batters will target the shorter square boundaries. The spinners should get some turn off the surface, but will need to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being a good total at the venue and also in this format.

Today’s CP vs NW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Javed Hazzard: Although Javed Hazzard has been decent with the bat for the Pacers, he is due for a big one. Capable of clearing the boundary at will, Hazzard's explosiveness should give him the nod in your CP vs NW Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher has blown hot and cold with the bat in the Spice Isle T10 League. However, he has made up, to an extent, with the ball, picking up key wickets in the middle overs. Given Fletcher's experience and ability to score quick runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Micah Narine: Micah Narine has been one of the go-to players for the Pacers, coming up with handy contributions with both the bat and ball. While his batting form has been patchy, his knack for taking wickets in the middle overs should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Darel Cyrus: Darel Cyrus has been the standout bowler for the Nutmeg Warriors, picking up eight wickets in six matches. Cyrus has used his variations and yorkers to good effect, complementing his fellow bowlers perfectly. With the conditions also bound to help him out, he is a good addition to your CP vs NW Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in CP vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Andre Fletcher (NW)

Keron Cottoy (NW)

Micah Narine (CP)

Important stats for CP vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Javed Hazzard - 87 runs in 5 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 21.75

Andre Fletcher - 119 runs in 5 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 29.75

Darel Cyrus - 8 wickets in 6 innings in Spice Isle T10 2022, Average: 10.00

CP vs NW Dream11 Prediction Today (Spice Isle T10 League 2022)

CP vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Spice Isle T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Hazzard, A Fletcher, A Athanaze, D Maloney, S Regis, M Narine, S Joseph, A Alexis, D Cyrus, H Jackson and J Taylor.

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-captain: A Athanaze.

CP vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Spice Isle T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hazzard, A Fletcher, A Athanaze, D Maloney, S Regis, M Narine, S Joseph, D Hypolite, D Cyrus, H Jackson and A Moses.

Captain: A Fletcher. Vice-captain: M Narine.

