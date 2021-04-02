CS vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Plunket Shield Match - Apr 03, 2021

Central Stags will lock horns with Canterbury Kings in the 23rd match of the Plunket Shield at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

The Kings have already won this season and will be presented with the Plunket Shield after this match. Moreover, this will be the last match of the season for both sides.

Central Stags have won two and drawn four of their seven matches. While one of their Plunket Shield games was abandoned due to rain, they lost their previous match to Otago Volts by 44 runs. The Stags will be bolstered by the inclusion of premier spinner Ajaz Patel and all-rounder Christian Leopard ahead of this game.

Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, are placed atop the Plunket Shield points table with five wins and two draws from their seven matches. Their previous match against Auckland Aces ended in a stalemate. The Kings welcome back Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Matt Henry for their final game of the season.

When the two teams met earlier this season, the Kings emerged victorious and will thus be starting as the favorites to win this game too.

Squads to choose from

Central Stags

Greg Hay (C), Liam Dudding, Chris Leopard, Ajaz Patel, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (WK), Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Ray Toole, Blair Tickner and George Worker.

Canterbury Kings

Cole McConchie (C), Jack Boyle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (WK), Ken McClure, Henry Nicolls, Cam Fletcher (WK), Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams and Henry Chamberlain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Central Stags

Greg Hay (C), Liam Dudding, Chris Leopard, Ajaz Patel, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (WK), Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Blair Tickner and George Worker.

Canterbury Kings

Cole McConchie (C), Jack Boyle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (WK), Henry Nicolls, Cam Fletcher (WK), Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams.

Match Details

Match: Central Stags vs Canterbury Kings, Match 23

Date: 3rd April 2021, 03:00 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier.

Pitch Report

The track and conditions at McLean Park generally benefit the bowlers. The batsmen will need to be very cautious of their shot selection.

The Central Stags have already played a Plunket Shield game on this ground, wherein they completely outplayed the Wellington Firebirds to win by 60 runs. They will look to draw inspiration from that win and give the Canterbury Kings a tough fight.

CS vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Tom Latham, Cam Fletcher, Greg Hay, Josh Clarkson, Henry Nicolls, Fraser Sheat, Ajaz Patel, Will Williams, Sean Davey, Matt Henry.

Captain: Tom Latham. Vice-Captain: Dane Cleaver.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Tom Latham, Cam Fletcher, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Henry Nicolls, Brad Schmulian, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel, Will Williams, Matt Henry.

Captain: Cam Fletcher. Vice-Captain: Matt Henry.